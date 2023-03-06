The 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, which honours the best anime series, voice actors, animators, and producers of the previous year, has announced its winners. The top prize was bagged by Studio Trigger, CD Projekt, and Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
The Cyberpunk 2077 spinoff, which was created by Rafal Jaki and directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, made an appearance last fall as one of Netflix’s most impressive originals. American voice actor Zach Aguilar’s performance as David in the show earned him a Best Voice Acting Performance award.
Spy x Family won the Best New Anime award, beating Cry of the Night, Lycoris Recoil, My Dress-Up Sweetheart, and Ya Boy Kongming!
The event was hosted in Tokyo, Japan. Here’s the list of all the winners of Anime Awards 2023:
- Anime of the Year
Cyberpunk Edgerunners
- Best Original Anime
Lycoris Recoil
- Best Anime Character Design
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Best Animation
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Best New Anime Series
Spy x Family
- Best Continuing Anime Series
One Piece
- Best Anime Opening Sequence
“The Rumbling” by SiM for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Best Anime Ending Sequence
“Comedy” by Gen Hoshino for Spy x Family
- Best Anime Score
Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Best Anime Film
Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- Best Anime Song
“The Rumbling” by SiM for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Best Anime Director
Haruo Sotozaki for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Best Main Anime Character
Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Best Supporting Anime Character
Anya Forger in Spy x Family
- Best “Must Protect at All Costs” Anime Character
Anya Forger in Spy x Family
- Best Action Anime
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Best Comedy Anime
Spy x Family
- Best Drama Anime
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Best Fantasy Anime
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Best Romance Anime
Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic
- Best Voice Acting Performance (Japanese)
Yuki Kaji for playing Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Best Voice Acting Performance (English)
Zach Aguilar for playing David Martinez in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners