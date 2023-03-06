The 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, which honours the best anime series, voice actors, animators, and producers of the previous year, has announced its winners. The top prize was bagged by Studio Trigger, CD Projekt, and Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The Cyberpunk 2077 spinoff, which was created by Rafal Jaki and directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, made an appearance last fall as one of Netflix’s most impressive originals. American voice actor Zach Aguilar’s performance as David in the show earned him a Best Voice Acting Performance award.

Spy x Family won the Best New Anime award, beating Cry of the Night, Lycoris Recoil, My Dress-Up Sweetheart, and Ya Boy Kongming!

The event was hosted in Tokyo, Japan. Here’s the list of all the winners of Anime Awards 2023: