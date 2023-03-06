Adding to Mattel Television’s wide array of animated Barbie content, their Barbie: Skipper and The Big Babysitting Adventure takes viewers on an adventure full of friendship, unexpected obstacles and valuable life lessons. The 60-minute movie is the 42nd Barbie film, preceded by the first-ever interactive Barbie special, Barbie Epic Road Trip.

The upcoming show stars innovative, spunky and tech-savvy teenager Skipper Roberts in her first-ever movie as a title character. As Skipper launches a babysitting business with her new friends, Barbie: Skipper and The Big Babysitting Adventure explores themes like the importance of self-discovery and confidence, the ability to overcome difficult times, the power of teamwork, and the value of supportive friends and family.

“In this all-new, animated movie, Skipper explores her passion for babysitting as first seen in the Baby Sister Babysitter episode of Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures,” said Mattel Television SVP and GM Fred Soulie. “We love expanding and continuing the storylines of our beloved characters, and we’re eager for fans to see what Skipper and the rest of her friends have in store in Barbie: Skipper and The Big Babysitting Adventure.”

The animated special will debut on Netflix in the US on 16 March.

Additional Barbie content, including Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Barbie: Mermaid Power and Barbie: It Takes Two, are available on Netflix.