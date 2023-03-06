During the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event on Sunday, Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that a new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game is in development. While announcing, the company revealed a trailer of the game along with a key art. Bandai Namco is yet to reveal any other details like its official title, release date and platform details.

Dragon Ball Z is a 1989 anime series which follows Saiyan warrior Goku and his fighters who – with the help of Dragonballs – have to defend Earth from extraterrestrial enemies. The franchise soon expanded into feature films, games, merchandise and more.

The PlayStation 2 version of the 3D fighting and action game Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi (Dragon Ball Z: Sparking!) was initially released in 2005.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 2 (Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Neo) was released for the PlayStation 2 in October 2006 in Japan and in November 2006 in Europe, North America and Australia. The Wii version of the game was released in North America in November 2006, Japan in January 2007, Europe in March 2007 and Australia in April 2007.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 (Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor) was released for the PlayStation 2 and Wii in October 2007. In November 2007, the PlayStation 2 version of the game was released in North America and Europe. The Wii version of the game debuted in North America in December 2007 and in Europe and Australia in February 2008.

Dragon Ball Z: Tenkaichi Tag Team, the most recent instalment in the franchise, released in August 2010 on the PlayStation Portable. Only this game from the Budokai Tenkaichi series was made available for portable devices.