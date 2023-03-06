The festival of colours – Holi – is here and there is joyous excitement in the air across the country. The Indian kids broadcasters mark this day with various exciting program line-ups to keep the young audiences entertained.

Adding to the celebratory mood of Holi, the festivity kicks off with POGO’s Big Picture Chhota Bheem: Kirmada Ka Keher. Bheem and his friends will add a colour of adventure as they put an end to Kirmada’s evil wishes with all three parts of the show airing back-to-back on 7 March at 10:15 am.

Bheem, who has protected his hamlet from various villains and their wicked schemes, will be pitted against the Mahashaitaan’s soldier Tabora, the son of his most faithful disciple Kirmada. To revive Kirmada and continue his mission of bringing darkness to Dholakpur, Tabora will have to defeat Bheem to avail the Agni Chakras, believed to be hidden under the land of Dholakpur. The following episodes will also see Bheem teaming up with Kahna to turn the resurrected Kirmada’s evil plans to dust, fight against an army of zombies and save the city by jumping into the volcano, Prachand Jwalamukhi.

Little Singham blockbusters, Roll No.21 movies and Smaashing Simmba episodes on Discovery Kids will add cheer to the kids’ Holi celebrations. Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka and Naagsingham will also keep the little ones entertained on the day of Holi. Roll No.21 films Kris: Space Mein Dhoom Dhadaka and Kris on Mission Hoola Boola will premiere on 7 March.

Little Singham ke Rock n Rolla and Super Squad: Secret of the 9 will be broadcast on 8 March from 11:15 am; and Kris: Quest for Swarnamani and Kris aur Shoonya Registan will air on 8 March at 11:15 am.

Cartoon Network is set to fill the day with fun, frolic and friendship with a compilation of Teen Titans Go! Special – Talent Idol Star themed episodes on 7 March at 1:30 pm. The celebrations will continue on 8 March with Teen Titans Go! specials and movies beginning at 11:30 am.

ETV Bal Bharat will make the day extra fun with special episodes of Pandeyji Pehelwaan. Whereas Nickelodeon India is celebrating Holi with Nicktoons and their SlimetasticHoli campaign. You can find interactive games on their website.

Sony YAY! soaked in the joy of Honey Bunny ‘Reloaded’ challenge where kids performed fun, easy and groovy dance steps challenged by their favourite cat-duo Honey and Bunny. The kids grooved to the show’s latest original soundtrack which has been sung by renowned singer Ashish Kulkarni. They extended this engaging challenge to celebrate Holi.

At Kidzania Mumbai and Delhi, kids got an exclusive chance to watch the never seen before episodes of Honey and Bunny and shake a leg with the toons. Actor-comedian Cyrus Broacha engaged in a fun banter with the cat-duo and joined the Honey Bunny ‘Reloaded’ challenge.

AnimationXpress extends heartfelt Holi greetings to their readers!