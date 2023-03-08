SuperGaming has partnered with Olympic pistol shooter Heena Sidhu to bring her as a character for its upcoming battle royale game, Indus.

Heena Sidhu is the first Indian pistol shooter to reach number one in the world rankings by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and is the first Indian to win gold at an ISSF World Cup finals event.

Heena Sidhu says, “I was surprised to see an Indian game studio take so much care and attention to detail, especially in terms of shooting and gun play and how all of it translates into Indus.It’s something I noticed as an athlete and an avid gamer, which made collaborating with SuperGaming all the more easier.”

This collaboration has resulted in Heena, a character whose in-game backstory forms a crucial part of Indus’ universe where her actions have made her a living legend. This is not too dissimilar to Heena Sidhu’s real life which had her break stereotypes to not only turn her passion for shooting into a profession but to be the best in the world.

“Indus’ Heena has the right aspects of my attitude and personality. I hope you’ll enjoy playing as her as much as I had fun working with SuperGaming to bring her into the game,” said Sidhu.

“At SuperGaming, we take the term ‘putting India on the global gaming map’ seriously. Heena’s track record of excellence speaks for itself with putting India on the global map for shooting, this made collaborating with her the obvious choice, ” says SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John.

Along with Heena Sidhu’s in-game avatar, SuperGaming also revealed Mor-Ni. Teased in a previous video, Mor-Ni’s backstory ties into the game’s lore, being revered as a folk hero amongst the Yaksha — the intelligent race that once called Indus its home.

You can check out this video on the making of Heena right here:

“Mor-Ni is an expression of India’s rich history with a look into the future.The initial thought was trying to answer how Indian culture, such as the well-established, recognisable symbols like the Indian peacock and Indo-fashion elements would look like from the lens of Indo-Futurism, while being highly inspired from the idea of creating a strong female character that exudes elegance, glamour, pride, and confidence,” said John.

Both Heena and Mor-Ni will be playable when Indus launches. You can pre-register for Indus right now on the Google Play Store for Android with pre-registrations on the App Store for iOS and iPadOS to follow soon. Pre-registering early will get you exclusive surprises that will make your experience of Indus truly your own.

You can pre-register now for Indus via the Google Play Store.