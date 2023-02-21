Made-in-India battle royale Indus will have its third playtest in February. Developed by Pune-based SuperGaming, Indus is slated to release for mobile, PC, and consoles with pre-registrations live on Google Play for Android. Pre-registrations for the game began on 26 January, India’s Republic Day and are en route to cross one million shortly.

SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John said, “To celebrate the community’s love and support for Indus, we felt that it’s time to take it to India’s fastest-growing city, Surat. Our previous playtests had us get valuable feedback from players in Pune and Bengaluru which helped us make a better game, now it’s time to see what some of the more hardcore battle royale players in the country think.”

Like prior playtests, this is an invite-only event so one can sign up for access and other crucial details after filling form from their official website. The community will be able to play the game on 25 February in Surat at White Orange Software.

During this community playtest, players will get access to the latest build of Indus and play a few rounds of the game with the developers and fellow community members. Here are some of the changes and additions compared to the second community playtest held in November in

Bengaluru:

● Better graphics and smoother visuals.

● New playable paragons (they’re what we call our playable characters).

● New paragon skins.

● New weapons.

● Map improvements.

● Mini-map upgrades.

● Slide feature.

● Customisable controls.

● Supply drops.

● Weapon testing facility — to try out Indus’ weapons before you land on Virlok.

Players will be able to share their thoughts on various aspects of the game and impact the direction of how SuperGaming crafts its most ambitious title yet. If invited, players get an Indus Battle Kit. It’s a collection of collector-grade memorabilia made to celebrate SuperGaming’s community and how games are built through collaboration.

The announcement of the selected attendees of the event would be made available via email or phone notifications.