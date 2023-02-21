Framestore Pictures (FSP) recently strengthened their team with the appointment of two directors, Rich Lee and Jennifer Stafford. This caps off a year of growth, including the addition of executive producer Michel Waxman, director and DP Ivan Bird, and a succession of standout projects for brands including Jeep, Dodge, Kohler and Nintendo.

Rich Lee’s vast experience on emerging tech and virtual production consists of music videos, commercials, film and TV. As per a report by Shoot Online, Lee has a background as a sculptor and fabricator for Broadway productions and spent time as an Imagineer at Disney. From there he went on to supervise pre vis for numerous feature films. Lee’s work is noted for its visual creativity and his ability to humanise the storytelling. He has directed over 50 celebrities for both brands and music videos, including George Clooney, Eminem, Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez.

Some of his remarkable projects include commercials for Hyundai, Uber and Samsung. He also contributed to Down Syndrome organisation Coordown’s multi award-winning The Hiring Chain, which won huge accolades.

“I love to mix creative and technology and can’t think of a better place to do that than with FSP. Framestore has always been one of my favourite VFX shops so having that partnership is incredible. I want to be at a place that can nurture my creative storytelling side and my technology and VFX side. I love being on the forefront of tech and how to use it to tell stories. Seeing the work that has been coming out of FSP and where my body of work has been headed, it just feels like a natural fit,” said Lee.

Jennifer Stafford made a mark working on some amazing films at Red Bull Media House. Driven by a love of exploring people and cultures, she excels at creating emotional connections with cinematic scope. Showcasing both the relatable and awe-inspiring prowess of everyday people and world-class athletes, her observational eye for cinematography elevates the simplest human moments.

She has worked for brands such as Hulu, Chipotle, the Seattle Seahawks, Oura Ring and the Special Olympics. In 2020, she directed the Emmy Award-winning short One Shot about motocross rider Tyler Bereman, captured in one epic take.

Since its launch in 2014, Framestore Pictures has created a unique offering, representing a list directorial talent, in addition to providing premier VFX resources, collaborating in lock step from pitch to final delivery.

Framestore Pictures is represented by Barrie Isaacson Management in the East Coast, Collective Management in the Midwest and Bueno on the West Coast. The organisation has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.