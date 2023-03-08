Lumikai has launched the #Pathbreakers digital campaign to showcase 40 trailblazing women in India’s gaming and interactive media industry.

The campaign aims to recognise the stories of women game designers, developers, streamers, policymakers and founders from Google, MPL, Garena, Games 24X7, Zynga, Ubisoft, Fanclash, Gamescraft, Loco and Nazara, among others, who are shaking up the status quo and leaving their mark in the industry.

The fourth issue of the #Pathbreakers campaign features a powerful montage of nine trailblazing women sharing messages to pave the way and inspire more women to build careers in the fast-growing gaming and interactive media landscape. The gaming industry in India has traditionally been seen as a male bastion. Several women, however, are breaking down these barriers and preconceived notions by excelling in various roles such as game developers, game designers, product managers, entrepreneurs, esports athletes and content creators. As more women demonstrate their skills and talent in the industry, with greater representation, the industry will become more inclusive and diverse.

Expressing her views and vision for the initiative, Lumikai founding general partner Salone Sehgal said, “In the last decade, women in India have made significant strides in achieving technology equity. Two-thirds of Indian households now have women using smartphones. Similarly, in the gaming industry, women constitute 43 per cent of the 507 million gamers in India. It’s crucial to create content, products and platforms that resonate with this diverse and growing audience. Lumikai’s #Pathbreakers highlights women who are making an impact in the gaming and interactive media industry. These trailblazers are breaking down barriers, challenging stereotypes, and inspiring the next generation of leaders, creators, entrepreneurs and gamers. By showcasing their stories, Lumikai is paving the way for greater representation and inclusivity.”

With the current issue, Lumikai has now featured 100 pioneering women to showcase bold, brilliant and fierce women in the Indian games industry who have dared to tread a different path. As gaming becomes mainstream, it’s important to amplify the women who have built and continue to build this industry. This initiative hopes to encourage and inspire more women to understand that their voices today will help define the entertainment and gaming products of tomorrow. This initiative also aims to help identify role models, inspire more women to design and code games as per their own cultural touchstones, and hopefully, build more gaming companies. It is ever more important for creators and game makers to look like the diverse audiences that consume that content. Diversity and inclusion are critical for an industry that stands at the vanguard of innovation and technology.