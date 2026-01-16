New ‘Phineas and Ferb’ movie announced for Disney+ and Disney Channel

The Phineas and Ferb franchise will add a third film, created by Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh. Production is scheduled to begin this year, with release planned on Disney+ and Disney Channel.

Synopsis of the movie: Dr Doofenshmirtz’s latest time‑travel experiment goes wrong, erasing the moment Phineas’s mother meets Ferb’s father. The boys never become brothers and life is reduced to the ordinary. As reality begins to unravel and the future is placed in jeopardy, Phineas and Ferb must repair the timeline before it collapses entirely.

The film will feature the original cast, including Vincent Martella as Phineas, David Errigo Jr as Ferb, Ashley Tisdale as Candace, Caroline Rhea as Linda, Alyson Stoner as Isabella, Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet, Bobby Gaylor as Buford, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Dan Povenmire as Dr Doofenshmirtz and Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh as Major Francis Monogram. Povenmire and Marsh also return as co‑creators and executive producers, with Kate Kondell and Jeff Howard writing, Bob Bowen directing and Brandi Young producing.

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said, “Phineas and Ferb is built on imagination, heart and humour, where the unexpected is always part of the fun. This movie gives Povenmire and Marsh the chance to stretch that world even further and play with what happens when everything gets turned on its head.”

Povenmire and Marsh added, “We’ve always wanted to explore a story centered on family and unconditional love, preferably in a way that’s bold and sentimental yet classically funny. We’re grateful to Davis and her team for giving us the runway to expand Danville and take these characters to a whole new level.”

The development follows the fifth season premiere last summer, which marked the reunion of Povenmire and Marsh after nearly a decade. The series ranked in Nielsen’s streaming top 10 at launch, recording close to 600 million minutes viewed. The announcement comes before the launch of Agent P Under C, an eight‑short series debuting on Disney+ on Friday, 16 January. Episodes will also appear on Disney Channel and Disney Channel Animation YouTube. The storyline centres on Perry the Platypus as Agent P, tasked with stopping animal adversaries from the organisation A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (the Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Have an Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).

On Saturday, 17 January, new episodes of Phineas and Ferb will be released on Disney+, with guest appearances by Meghan Trainor, Anna Faris, Cristo Fernández, Megan Rapinoe and Iain Stirling. The line‑up includes a 22‑minute episode titled Vendpocalypse the Musical, which will also be available on Disney Channel and Disney Channel Animation YouTube.