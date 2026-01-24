Official trailer of ‘The Muppet Show’ is out ahead of its February return

The Muppet Show returns 4 February for a triumphant special event on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST and on ABC at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST.

The official trailer and key art for the show were revealed, giving audiences a brand-new look at the highly anticipated special event. It will feature just-announced guest star Maya Rudolph, alongside special guest star Sabrina Carpenter and executive producer/guest star Seth Rogen.

Synopsis: It’s The Muppet Show! Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!

From 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures, the special event is directed by Alex Timbers, who also serves as executive producer. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Grey Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach are executive producers for The Muppets Studio; Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are executive producers.

The Muppet Show Theme (2026) single will be available 4 February and is performed by The Muppets. It is produced by Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Bill Sherman.

The original series The Muppet Show, created by Jim Henson, ran from 1976 through 1981 and aired in over 100 countries, featuring notable guest stars, including Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minelli, Paul Simon and many others. During its run, the series earned Emmy, Grammy, Peabody, Bafta and numerous other awards.