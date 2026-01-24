Mattel, Disney and Viktor&Rolf reveal collector ‘Cinderella Doll’ at Paris Fashion Week

Mattel, in collaboration with Disney and fashion house Viktor&Rolf, has announced the Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll. Produced in limited numbers worldwide, this reinterpretation of the classic Disney Princess will be unveiled at Paris Fashion Week at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs on 21 January.

Inspired by a tulle and embroidered gown from Viktor&Rolf’s Spring Summer 2019 Haute Couture “Fashion Statements” collection, the doll reflects the designers’ blend of elegance and theatricality. It applies Viktor&Rolf’s vision to the Disney Collector style, produced through Mattel’s doll‑making legacy and paying tribute to the creativity and design of the 1950 film.

Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren said, “We have a longstanding fascination with dolls. Already as children, dolls functioned as ersatz runway fashion models that allowed us to dream and project our fashion fantasies into the world. A lot of our interest in dolls is connected with our childlike attraction to the mystery and glamour of fashion itself. This dreamy sense of wonder has never quite left us.”

Mattel doll product design vice president Robert Best shared, “This collaboration with Disney Princess and Viktor&Rolf is a bold celebration of reinvention. By uniting Disney’s timeless storytelling with Viktor&Rolf’s avant-garde luxury fashion and Mattel’s legacy of design innovation, we’ve created something far beyond a doll. It’s a statement piece, a love letter to fashion, fantasy, and fearless creativity.”

“Our bold collaborations with leading brands continue to push the boundaries of Disney’s storytelling in fresh, culturally relevant ways. This unique partnership with Viktor&Rolf and Mattel fuses contemporary fashion, art, and nostalgia to create an elevated, one-of-a-kind collectible, reimagining the essence of Disney Princesses through a modern, fashion-forward lens,” Disney Consumer Products global brand commercialisation EVP Paul Gitter commented.

A 30‑minute documentary special, Disney Princess: Create Your World, Mattel and Viktor&Rolf, will debut on Hulu and ABC Owned Television Stations’ digital and streaming platforms from 24 March 2026. The episode offers a behind‑the‑scenes look at the Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll, highlighting the creative process behind its design. It is the third instalment in the Create Your World series, following episodes with Coperni and Pandora.

The Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll will be available for pre‑sale from 20 January 2026, priced at US $125 dollars. Product availability begins in early spring.