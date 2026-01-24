Glitch Productions to release 2D animated series ‘Gameoverse’

Glitch Productions has announced its collaboration with director and writer Ross O’Donovan (RubberRoss) and Game Grumps co-founder and writer Arin Hanson on the 2D animated series Gameoverse, with the pilot scheduled for release in May 2026.

In this action-comedy, Kit and her sidekick Kaboodle leap through collapsing video game worlds, where survival means teaming up with the villain to stop the hero before everything blows apart.

“Partnering with O’Donovan to realise his full vision for Gameoverse marks an important next step for Glitch in championing indie animation, said Glitch Production CEO Kevin Lerdwichagul. “Luke [Lerdwichagul] and I first saw an early animatic in 2017 and were struck by its creativity and depth, so collaborating was an easy decision. Ross and Glitch share similar paths in the indie space, and we’re proud to present this bold series to our communities. With the pilot releasing in May 2026, Glitch is reaffirming its commitment to amplifying passionate independent projects for both loyal fans and new audiences.”

O’Donovan shared, “I began developing Gameoverse in 2015, exploring different versions over the years. Kevin and Luke first saw one in 2017, and we agreed it had to be a 2D show. When Glitch approached me again with that vision, the choice was clear. Working with my friend and writing partner Hanson, we’ve created the strongest version yet. I feel privileged to share it with the world and to collaborate with such a talented team. After two decades in online animation, I couldn’t have imagined a better home for my dream project than Glitch.”

The voice cast of Gameoverse includes Erica Lindbeck (Helluva Boss and Smiling Friends), as Kit, JSchlatt as Kaboodle, Chris Sabat (Dragon Ball Z), as Warrick, Hanson as Gobbles and Flappers, Elsie Lovelock as Ms Information and Michael Cusack as Snappers.

The score for Gameoverse is composed by Grant Kirkhope(Banjo‑Kazooie and GoldenEye 007) and Jake Kaufman (Shovel Knight and Shantae). Their music combines elements of video game nostalgia with suspense to accompany Kit’s mission.