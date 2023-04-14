The wait is over for all Super Saiyan fans! Cartoon Network is all set to premiere the most awaited Dragon Ball Z Kai, a series of the Dragon Ball franchise produced by Toei Animation, for the first time in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The channel will bring the action-packed saga of Goku, his friends and his family designed with an epic and stylized approach to storytelling. Starting 16 April from 1 pm, every Sunday will be a Super Sunday with fans witnessing the extravagance and daring thrills as Goku defends the Earth from aliens.

The remastered tale of Goku, the mighty warrior and his allies defending the planet against an assortment of villains brings back the action-packed storyline, colourful characters and exciting scenes! The world is at peace until one day, Goku’s son, Gohan, falls into a deep ravine putting his life in danger. On this adventure to save his son’s life, Goku will take fans to another planet to obtain the mystical Dragon Balls. As Goku and his friends continue their battle with the fearsome Saiyan race, they will encounter bizarre, comical, heart-warming, and threatening characters that fans would not want to miss out on!

Warner Bros. Discovery head of kids cluster, South Asia Uttam Pal Singh said, “After the spectacular success of Dragon Ball Super and Digimon Adventure, and a great response from the audience, we are ready to cheer Otaku fans with another anime phenomenon, Dragon Ball Z Kai. The power-packed series will surely add excitement and thrill to the summer season for our audience with its engaging storyline, high-energy dubs, vibrant animation, and relatable characters. Moreover, apart from expanding our anime line-up, we are pleased to invite more fans to join the Cartoon Network community with the Dragon Ball Z Kai premiere in five local languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Popular voiceover artists are voicing the main characters for the show in Hindi. Ankur Javeri for Goku, Prasad Barve for Vegeta, Shailendra Pandey for Piccolo, Neshma for Chichi, Mayur Vyas for Krillin, Mani Puhan for Bulma and Shruti Sinha for Gohan.

Fans will have several opportunities to celebrate Goku’s new journey through Cartoon Network’s social media channels. Beginning Sunday, 16 April, Otaku community will get to participate in a “Watch and Win” trivia contest for special rewards. Additionally, as part of the premiere campaign, Dragon Ball fandom will get to showcase their love for Goku’s world and relatable storytelling format with a Selfie Contest and win memorable Dragon Ball figurines.