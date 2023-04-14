Leading visual entertainment services company DNEG entered into a memorandum of understanding to acquire Prime Focus Technologies (PFT).

PFT is a leader in cloud-based software and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry. It is a subsidiary of DNEG’s parent company Prime Focus Limited, and has offices located across North America, the United Kingdom and India.

Upon conclusion of the proposed transaction, DNEG will add the media workflow and automation software suite – CLEAR, and purpose-built AI platform – CLEAR AI. These offer studios, broadcasters, brands and service providers with transformational solutions to help manage content, video collaboration and automation in the content production and distribution process. Acquiring the software-as-a-service business of PFT will advance DNEG’s status as an end-to-end solutions provider, enabling its expansion into media tech and distribution services, including fulfilment, localisation and marketing, and allowing DNEG’s worldwide M&E client base to realise the financial, operational, and strategic benefits of managing the entire lifecycle of their content with one trusted partner.

The proposed transaction is inter alia subject to customary due diligence, finalisation of the acquisition structure and valuation of the business, receipt of requisite corporate approvals (including from Prime Focus Limited, parent company of DNEG and PFT) and lender consents, and execution of the definitive agreements.

“DNEG is the entertainment industry’s go-to premium turnkey solutions provider thanks to organic market share expansion and key, strategic acquisitions, including today’s MOU with PFT,” said DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra. “In concert with DNEG’s deals for several lines of production and post-production services from Prime Focus Limited earlier this year, and our latest studio opening in Sydney, DNEG is truly a global, 24/7 force in the business. DNEG continues to offer unmatched quality, innovation and end-to-end capabilities to meet the visual effects, animation, pre- and post-production, distribution fulfilment services, and media asset management needs of all clients around the globe.”

“Prime Focus Technologies is thrilled to be joining DNEG and becoming part of the company’s global solutions offering for an impressive and growing array of clients and operations,” explained Prime Focus Technologies founder and CEO Ramki Sankaranarayanan. “PFT is committed to offering customers digital transformation solutions that help automate the content supply chain. This transaction will be a positive step forward for both our existing customers and for prospective clients. The transaction with DNEG will enhance PFT’s financial strength and stability and help in building longer-term relationships with our clients. DNEG provides PFT a halo of credibility and success, with its strong studio partnerships and relationships that we can leverage into growth opportunities in the future.”

Malhotra further explained, “Bringing PFT’s business under the DNEG umbrella is the next logical step for our company to further develop its expertise across the content lifecycle, through post-production, content management and distribution. Consequently, DNEG has secured another avenue for future growth and an ability to innovate faster and provide more value to clients. Together, we will realise adjacent growth opportunities and more deeply align DNEG with our customer base for longer term collaboration and more transformative projects in the future.”

How PFT’s business will fFit into DNEG’s service offerings:

PFT’s business includes the intellectual property of the company, and its 1,700 employees (including approximately 300 software engineers) located across North America, the United Kingdom and India.

CLEAR is a cloud-native media asset management (MAM) platform which automates the content supply chain, including managing localisation and fulfilment.

CLEAR AI is an AI and machine learning platform built exclusively for solving specific media and entertainment challenges in content management, content creation and monetisation.

Acquisition of the aforesaid business will allow DNEG to extend its client service offering, to provide an industry-leading, end-to-end and integrated set of services from pre-production to distribution fulfilment.

Acquisition will provide a range of benefits to DNEG’s clients:

Operationally – will unlock efficiencies of managing all content through one platform with one trusted partner Financially – will enable cost advantages of bundling creative, technology, and fulfilment services with one partner across the lifecycle of the content Strategically – will enable content creators to unlock extra value in their content through localisation and new monetisation opportunities