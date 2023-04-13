Magic Frame Animation and Creation Entertainment Media have partnered for new kids animated film, Aliens FC. The two production companies will co-develop and produce the film, which will be presented at Marché du Film in May.

The announcement follows the studios’ partnership on upcoming kids’ animated series Buddy Bots, and Christmas animated film adaptation of Paul Martin and the Magic Magnifying Glass by George Alexander Vagan.

Aliens FC is the adventure of a regular family who are mistaken for a famous soccer team, by a pair of friendly but bumbling aliens. The extra-terrestrials whisk the family across the galaxy, in need of their impressive football skills to help the charming aliens win their “local” football league, with the promise that they’ll return the family to their home on earth after the match.

Creating a totally unique visual experience, the animators of the film will use AI to help create unique and spectacular imagery. The film is set across an array of fantasy locations that will transport audiences to the aliens’ eccentric planet, taking them as guests on an other-worldly adventure to their exceptional universe.

The studios have attached Oscar-nominated writer Sam Morrison to the project, who brings his remarkable experience and credentials, including his work on episodes of Shaun the Sheep and Peppa Pig. Morrison received an Oscar nomination for the Netflix original short film, Robin Robin.

He will collaborate with writing duo Tim Clague and Danny Stack to develop the film. Clague and Stack, who are currently working with the studios on the upcoming series BuddyBots, are renowned for their credentials across kids’ animation content, including PJ Masks for 20th Century Fox, Hey Duggee for BBC and Netflix and Oddbods for Discovery Family. The three writers will bring their combined knowledge of the animation industry to develop the vision for the film. The studios are also currently in talks with global football stars for involvement in the film.

Creation Entertainment Media CEO Sefi Carmel said, “We’re thrilled to be bringing these exciting projects to the Marché du Film with our friends at Magic Frame. Aliens FC is a charming and completely unique tale, and we couldn’t have a better team of writers attached than Sam, Tim and Danny to bring the vision to life. We’re looking forward to sharing the story in Cannes.”

Magic Frame Animation head of sales and co-productions Lidia Chirita said, “What sets this film apart is the remarkable and imaginative alien world where the film is based, which has been expertly crafted by our talented animators with the help of AI. Every frame is an adventure, allowing us to build a unique fantasy world that audiences all over the world will love. We also have further exciting news in the works, involving one of the world’s biggest football stars – so expect more news soon.”

Magic Frame Animation and Creation Entertainment Media will attend Marché du Film in May and present its additional projects currently in development, including the film series Paul Martin and the Magic Magnifying Glass as well as Aliens FC. They will announce further slates in the coming months.