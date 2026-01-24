Anime Times leads the charge as presenting partner for Anime India Kolkata edition

Fourth from left: Anime Times president Hideo Katsumata with Anime India Mumbai attendees

Fresh off a blockbuster debut in Mumbai, Anime India is officially bringing its nationwide tour to the ‘City of Joy,’ announcing the premium streaming service Anime Times as the Presenting Partner for Anime India Kolkata.

Set to take over the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on 14 and 15 February 2026, Anime India Kolkata serves as the high-energy kickoff for a year-long, multi-city series. As the first regional edition of the festival, it aims to bridge the gap between global Japanese pop culture and India’s rapidly growing community of enthusiasts.

As a premium streaming service renowned for its curated library of iconic Japanese titles, Anime Times brings a commitment to official licensing and high-quality content to the convention floor. By championing authentic viewing experiences, Anime Times aligns perfectly with Anime India’s goal of fostering a legitimate, thriving ecosystem for fans, artists, and creators nationwide.

Anime India Kolkata 2026 will feature a diverse programme including:

Cosplay Competitions: Showcasing the best craftsmanship in the region.

Showcasing the best craftsmanship in the region. Interactive Zones: Anime karaoke, an extensive artist alley, and a vibrant maid café.

Anime karaoke, an extensive artist alley, and a vibrant maid café. Competitive Play: Gaming tournaments and cultural workshops.

Gaming tournaments and cultural workshops. Special Guests: Acclaimed Japanese director Susumu Mitsunaka (Haikyu!!) will attend as the guest of honour, participating in panel discussions and live sessions.

At the heart of the event, Anime Times will host a dedicated interactive booth. Fans can expect:

Exclusive Rewards: Giveaways and lucky draws for Anime Times members.

Giveaways and lucky draws for Anime Times members. Official Merchandise: The sale of licensed goods from leading anime titles.

The sale of licensed goods from leading anime titles. The Haikyu!! Talk Stage: An in-depth conversation space dedicated to the hit sports anime, offering fans a deeper look into, and the opportunity to connect with the creative world behind the series.

Beyond streaming, Anime Times is actively involved in the creation and distribution of officially licensed merchandise, allowing audiences to enjoy their favourite series both on and off screen. In India, the service continues to strengthen its presence through community‑driven initiatives, events, digital platforms, and merchandising programmes.

Sharing its enthusiasm about partnering with Anime India Kolkata, Anime Times president Hideo Katsumata said, “Anime Times is committed to bringing high-quality, authentic anime experiences to fans across India. Through Anime India, we’re excited to connect directly with the community, share our growing catalogue, and celebrate the passion that unites anime fans. We look forward to engaging with fans and expanding the anime culture together.”

The inaugural Anime India 2025 event in Mumbai drew over 29,000 plus fans, establishing itself as a major cultural gathering for anime and Japanese pop culture. Building on this success, the Kolkata edition is expected to welcome more than 40,000 attendees over two days, making it one of the largest anime conventions ever hosted in eastern India.

Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta said: “Anime India Kolkata showcases the power of anime as a cultural and creative movement, bringing fans, creators, and the industry together to shape the future of pop culture in India.”

Anime India is committed to uniting fans across regions and building a pan‑India movement that celebrates anime, manga, cosplay, gaming, and Japanese culture. With its expansion into four major metropolitan regions in 2026 – East (Kolkata), North (Delhi), West (Mumbai), and South (Hyderabad) – Anime India aims to deliver world‑class experiences and empower creators, artists, and fans nationwide.