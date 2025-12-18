Iconic series ‘The Muppet Show’ returns with a special event on Disney+ and ABC this February

The first-look teaser of The Muppet Show was recently released. It makes a comeback on 4 February for a triumphant special event on Disney+ and ABC.

From 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures, the special event is directed by Alex Timbers, who also serves as executive producer. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Grey Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach are executive producers for The Muppets Studio and Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are on board as executive producers.

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman and Matt Vogel will perform the majority of the iconic Muppet characters in this production, supported by a talented team of additional performers. Dave Goelz, who has performed with The Muppets for over 50 years, was one of the performers on the original The Muppet Show and originated the characters Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, among many others.

The official synopsis reads: It’s The Muppet Show! Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!

The original series The Muppet Show, created by Jim Henson, ran from 1976 through 1981 and aired in over 100 countries. It featured notable guest stars: Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minelli, Paul Simon and many others. During its run, the series earned Emmy, Grammy, Peabody, BAFTA and numerous other awards. In a 1978 story, Time magazine called it “the most popular television entertainment now being produced on Earth.”

In 2026, The Muppet Show will celebrate its 50th anniversary. All five seasons of The Muppet Show are currently available to stream on Disney+.