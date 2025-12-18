Rainbow of animated series ‘Winx Club’ fame acquires children’s IP ‘Geronimo Stilton’

L-R: Elisabetta Dami, Iginio Straffi and Pietro Marietti

Independent Italian entertainment group Rainbow has acquired the intellectual property of children’s literary character Geronimo Stilton created by Elisabetta Dami. The acquisition marks a new chapter for the journalist mouse, whose books have sold over 190 million copies in more than 50 languages.

The rights were obtained through Rainbow’s purchase of shares in International Characters owned by Dami, and PM owned by Pietro Marietti. Known for the animated series Winx Club, Rainbow plans to develop new creative and commercial opportunities for Geronimo Stilton while preserving the character’s core values of curiosity, exploration and learning.

“The Geronimo Stilton books have helped shape the imagination of millions of children in Italy and around the world,” said Rainbow founder Iginio Straffi. “Welcoming this character into our family is a great honour and a great responsibility: we believe in the strength of his values and in his ability to continue to inspire young readers. Our commitment will be to support him on a growth path that can expand into new media and new forms of expression, while remaining faithful to the spirit that has made him unique.”

“I am extremely happy that my beloved Geronimo is joining the prestigious Rainbow family,” said Dami. “I am sure he will continue to inspire his readers to discover the world and remind them of the importance of curiosity, friendship, kindness and imagination. Because life, with its endless adventures, is the most exciting journey we can take together.”

“I am truly delighted by this agreement with Iginio Straffi. Since its launch in Italy in 2000, I have worked tirelessly to create what I believe to be one of the greatest publishing phenomena in the world,” said Marietti. “After millions of copies of books sold globally and over 1,700 minutes of cartoons produced, sharing innovative marketing strategies in over 170 countries around the world, entering the Rainbow universe now means taking another leap towards new adventures and new horizons, which I will be thrilled to collaborate on.”

Rainbow already represents Geronimo Stilton globally for licensing and publishing, and the acquisition will allow the company to further expand the character’s universe. Starting in 2026, Rainbow plans to launch new editorial, digital and entertainment initiatives to engage with younger generations and broaden the character’s reach across multiple platforms.

This acquisition aligns with Rainbow’s broader strategy to develop family-focused content and enhance great stories that resonate with global audiences.