Shortlists announced in 12 Categories for the 98th Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the shortlists for 12 categories at the 98th Academy Awards. The categories are Animated Short Film, Casting, Cinematography, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Sound and Visual Effects.

India’s Neeraj Ghaywan directed and Dharma Productions produced Homebound has been shortlisted under the International Feature Film category.

Animated Short Film

Autokar

Butterfly

Cardboard

Éiru

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Hurikán

I Died in Irpin

The Night Boots

Playing God

The Quinta’s Ghost

Retirement Plan

The Shyness of Trees

Snow Bear

The Three Sisters

Casting

Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from the shortlisted films and pre-recorded interviews with their casting directors on Friday, 9 January 2026, in Los Angeles and London, and in New York on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle after Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Sirât

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Cinematography

Ballad of a Small Player

Bugonia

Die My Love

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle after Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Sirât

Song Sung Blue

Sound of Falling

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Coexistence, My Ass!

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cover-Up

Cutting through Rocks

Folktales

Holding Liat

Mr. Nobody against Putin

Mistress Dispeller

My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow

The Perfect Neighbor

Seeds

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Yanuni

Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms

All the Walls Came Down

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Bad Hostage

Cashing Out

Chasing Time

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone

Classroom 4

The Devil Is Busy

Heartbeat

Last Days on Lake Trinity

On Healing Land, Birds Perch

Perfectly a Strangeness

Rovina’s Choice

We Were the Scenery

International Feature Film

Argentina – Belén

Brazil – The Secret Agent

France – It Was Just an Accident

Germany – Sound of Falling

India – Homebound

Iraq – The President’s Cake

Japan – Kokuho

Jordan – All That’s Left of You

Norway – Sentimental Value

Palestine – Palestine 36

South Korea – No Other Choice

Spain – Sirât

Switzerland – Late Shift

Taiwan – Left-Handed Girl

Tunisia – The Voice of Hind Rajab

Live Action Short Film

Ado

Amarela

Beyond Silence

The Boy with White Skin

Butcher’s Stain

Butterfly on a Wheel

Dad’s Not Home

Extremist

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

Pantyhose

The Pearl Comb

Rock, Paper, Scissors

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup And Hairstyling

The Alto Knights

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Marty Supreme

Nuremberg

One Battle after Another

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Wicked: For Good

Music (Original Score)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Bugonia

Captain America: Brave New World

Diane Warren: Relentless

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Hedda

A House of Dynamite

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

Nuremberg

One Battle after Another

Sinners

Sirât

Train Dreams

Tron: Ares

Truth and Treason

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wicked: For Good

Music (Original Song)

As Alive As You Need Me To Be from Tron: Ares

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

Dream As One from Avatar: Fire and Ash

Drive from F1

Dying To Live from Billy Idol Should Be Dead

The Girl In The Bubble from Wicked: For Good

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

Highest 2 Lowest from Highest 2 Lowest

I Lied To You from Sinners

Last Time (I Seen The Sun) from Sinners

No Place Like Home from Wicked: For Good

Our Love from The Ballad of Wallis Island

Salt Then Sour Then Sweet from Come See Me in the Good Light

Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Sound

Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning Saturday, 10 January 2025, in the San Francisco Bay area, London and New York, followed by Los Angeles on Sunday, 11 January 2026.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle after Another

Sinners

Sirât

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Superman

Wicked: For Good

Visual Effects

Academy members will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

The Electric State

F1

Frankenstein

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Superman

Tron: Ares

Wicked: For Good

Nominations voting will begin on Monday, 12 January 2026, and conclude on Friday, 16 January 2026. Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars. Each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. Best Picture nominations are determined by eligible members from all 19 Academy branches. All rounds of Oscars voting are conducted by secret online ballot, tabulated by the independent accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, 15 March 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.