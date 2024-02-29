A week of brand-new episodes of PBS KIDS’s Alma’s Way will premiere on 4 March. The series is produced by Fred Rogers Productions and created by Sonia Manzano (Maria from Sesame Street.)

The new episodes will give young fans a window into Bronx culture like never before. From breakdancing to a neighbourhood drum circle and beyond, Alma and her friends learn about celebrated art forms with strong NYC roots right in their community.

In addition to the new episodes, on 6 March, Alma’s Way will debut a brand new live-action short, My Way, featuring some of breakdancing’s brightest – and youngest – stars, who show off their moves with some help from their teacher, Victor “Kid Glyde” Alicea of Dynamic Rockers.

Kid Glyde, founder of Harlem’s Kids Breaking League (KBL), a breakdance studio that helps kids build their self-confidence within their community while introducing them to the history and culture of breaking, will also be a coach for the breaking competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympics, marking the sport’s official debut in the program and the first dance-sport to appear in Summer Olympics history.

For the corresponding breakdance-themed Alma’s Way episode, Alma the B Girl, which kicks off the week of new episode premieres, Ana “Rokafella” Garcia, the celebrated “b-girl” pioneer from Spanish Harlem, choose the breaking moves that Alma and her friends work to perfect as well as advising on the best way to bring them to life through animation.



Among the other standout new episodes is Howard Brings the Beat, which features the sounds of Khalid Freeman, one of the most innovative body percussionists in the world. An accomplished performer and choreographer, Freeman has extensive credits that include Cirque Du Soleil: Beatles LOVE and the long-running stage show STOMP as well as multiple Superbowl Halftime shows, and more. Freeman skillfully blends percussive dance styles to create a truly unique fusion that he calls Khalid Greens.

Synopsis of episdoes of Alma’s Way:

Alma the B Girl / Happy Chacho Day! – Premieres Monday, 4 March

-Junior gets frustrated when Alma joins his dance group and she keeps distracting him from learning the moves.

-Alma wants to celebrate Chacho’s birthday so he can have a special day.

The Missing Vote / Alma’s Lemonade and Everything Else Stand – Premieres Tuesday, 5 March

-When the after-school program has a vote for new board games or art supplies, Alma and André pressure Yolette to vote their way.

-Alma and Harper open a lemonade stand and learn they can’t make something special for every single person.

Howard Brings the Beat / Alma’s Payday – Premieres Wednesday, 6 March

-When Howard joins Alma and André in the neighbourhood drum circle, Alma helps him find the drum he’s looking for.

-Junior helps Alma finish a job, but instead of splitting the pay evenly, Alma keeps more for herself. Is that fair?

A Tale of Two Almas / The Longest Race – Premieres Thursday, 7 March

-Alma teaches Emi how to be just like her, but now Emi won’t stop imitating her.

-Should Alma keep running and finish the “world’s longest race”…or not?



Goodbye, Howard! / Re-Use Re-Do – Premieres Friday, 8 March

-When Alma thinks Howard is moving, she tells all her friends.

-Alma wonders if she should just buy new materials for her recycled art project.