India’s esports tournament organiser, Skyesports, catering to gamers across Asia, has officially announced the initial lineup of invited Counter-Strike 2 teams set to compete in the Skyesports Masters 2024, as the company eyes global expansion.

Scheduled to unfold offline in India from 8 to 14 April, the event would be a week-long spectacle of Counter-Strike action, as eight teams lock horns to become the ultimate masters and for a share of the $350,000 prize pool.

Among the distinguished participants revealed in this first wave of invitations are some of the most renowned names in Counter-Strike esports:

Team Liquid

Ninjas In Pyjamas

ENCE

BIG

Team Liquid and Ninjas In Pyjamas are two of the most notable names in Counter-Strike esports, with the latter being a major winning organisation. Furthermore, ENCE is a world-famous team from Poland, headlined by the four-time major-winning player, Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander. Germany’s BIG will also be competing in the Skyesports Masters.

The four teams will be joined by two more invited teams and the champion of the Europe Qualifiers. Finally, the champion of the India qualifier will also compete in the Skyesports Masters 2024, providing the home fans with a local team to rally behind. The details for the Europe and India qualifiers will be revealed at a later date.

With notable teams participating, a $350,000 prize pool, and a seven-day LAN event, the Skyesports Masters is set to feature nail-biting Counter-Strike esports action for fans. The eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket to determine the champion.

The Skyesports Masters is a part of Skyesports’ 2024 roadmap for Counter-Strike 2, which includes a total prize pool of $1 million across six international tournaments, as Skyesports solidifies its presence in the global esports roadmap for the FPS. The first of these is the Skyesports Grand Slam 2024, set to take place in Pune from 14 to 16 March with four teams – one from India, one from Australia, and two invited international teams – locking horns for a chunk of the $50,000 prize pool.

Besides the Skyesports Grand Slam and the Skyesports Masters, Skyesports will be bringing the Championship 6.0, Skyesports Souvenir Colombo, Skyesports Global Tour in Thailand, and the India vs Pakistan Series in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Skyesports Masters was launched in 2023 with an impressive $240,000 prize pool. In its first year, eight esports organisations competed across a month-long regular season leading into the Playoffs in Bangalore, India for the title. The IP is being expanded in 2024 with a bigger prize pool and international teams.