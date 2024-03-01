In a significant development, Basilic Fly Studio has announced the appointment of Zameer Hussain as their new chief operating officer, signaling a strategic move towards innovation and creative excellence within the company.

Hussain’s tenure in the industry has a unique blend of creative proficiency and effective leadership. Not only has he demonstrated a remarkable ability to deliver impactful visual effects on numerous projects, but he has also adeptly managed large teams of artists toward successful project completion.

Zameer Hussain

Basilic Fly chief business strategy officer Yogalakshmi commented, “It is truly inspiring to witness his unwavering dedication to mentoring and guiding individuals in our industry. For over two decades, he has continued to inspire creatives and executives alike, while remaining focused on cultivating the talent of the next generation of artists. His commitment to mentorship is truly commendable.”

Hussain’s portfolio boasts involvement in prominent productions such as The Dark Tower, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and X-Men: Apocalypse, highlighting his significant contributions to the field. Additionally, he has garnered recognition through his affiliations with leading VFX companies, including ILM, Iloura, Double Negative, MPC and BOT VFX further solidifying his standing as a respected figure in the industry.

His leadership style challenges the norm, blending creative thinking with structured approaches. He believes in the power of combining artistic vision with strategic planning to drive innovation and progress.

Basilic Fly founder and CEO Balakrishnan expressed, “I would like to emphasise that Basilic Fly is currently undergoing a strategic shift towards a more distinctive and dynamic position in the industry, primarily by expanding and diversifying our teams globally. During this transitional phase, Zameer’s leadership and guidance in streamlining and simplifying operational complexities will be invaluable.”

The appointment of Zameer Hussain signifies Basilic Fly Studio’s commitment to expanding and diversifying its global teams, setting the stage for continued success and growth in the future.