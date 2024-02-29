Mattel recently announced the 27th season of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go and a brand new holiday movie titled Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express.

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season 27 will be available from 7 March on Netflix in the U.S. as well as many international markets including Canada, Spain, South Africa, India, and Singapore. The two part 13 x 11-minute content will also debut later this year on Milkshake and Nick Jr. in the United Kingdom, Cartoonito in Italy, Treehouse in Canada, Televisa in Mexico, and SBT in Brazil.

“As we embark on the 27th season of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, we celebrate a character that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide for decades,” said Mattel Television Studios global head Michelle Mendelovitz. “This season is not just a testament to the enduring charm and timeless appeal of Mattel’s beloved characters, but also a milestone as we proudly present the first-ever holiday movie in the franchise’s storied history. As we continue to foster the spirit of friendship, teamwork, and adventure, this season reaffirms the enduring legacy of Thomas & Friends, bringing joy to both young and old across the globe.”

Inspired by Mattel’s Thomas & Friends toys and consumer products, Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go features the voice talents of Kai Harris, Ava Ro, Charlie Zeltzer, Chuck Smith, Will Bhaneja, Glee Dango, and Talia Evans. The series and 60-min special include an original score by Erica Procunier.

Here is the official synopsis: In Season 27 of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, the Number One Engine and his loc-amigos are ready for more Sodor surprises! The engines are celebrating the grand opening of a new bakery-café connecting farm-to-table routes and keeping busy bringing ingredients and sweet-smelling, flatcar-filling treats to festive tables. Thomas, Percy, Kana, Nia, Bruno and Diesel take on every challenge coupling with new and returning friends to get each job done. No matter how big the delivery or how impossible the task, there is nothing that Thomas and his friends can’t accomplish together!

The movie description reads: In Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express, Percy discovers a child’s letter to Santa Claus forgotten at the bottom of his mail cart on Christmas Eve, but he is determined to make things right, even if that means tracking down Mr. Claus himself! With help from Thomas and his friends, Percy travels through dazzling parades, sweet-smelling gingerbread bakes, and snowflake flurries on a quest to deliver the letter to Santa and make a child’s Christmas Wish come true. Written by Rick Suvalle and featuring three original holiday songs, Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express premieres on Netflix in late 2024.

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go is co-produced by Mattel Television Studios and Nelvana, a world-leading producer, distributor, and licensor of children’s animated and live-action content and is executive produced by Christopher Keenan and Fred Soulie for Mattel and by Colin Bohm, Doug Murphy, and Pam Westman for Nelvana.