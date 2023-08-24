Fred Rogers Productions has been awarded a PNC Foundation grant to support Alma’s Way, its newest PBS Kids series.

The grant has been offered through PNC Grow Up Great, the multi-year, bilingual early childhood education initiative that helps children from birth through age five develop a passion for learning that lasts a lifetime. The US$1.3 million grant supports the development of Alma’s Way engagement activities as well as ongoing support for “Be My Neighbor Days,” the signature community outreach initiative for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Season 2 of Alma’s Way, created by actor and writer Sonia Manzano, premieres 18 September on PBS KIDS.

Fred Rogers Productions president and CEO Paul Siefken said, “PNC Foundation is a valued supporter of educational programs for young children, and this grant for Alma’s Way will enable us to continue to fulfill our goal to provide enriching content and experiences for children and their families. We and PNC Foundation share a common goal of meeting the needs of kids where they are, and we look forward to continuing to serve our communities together.”

PNC Foundation chair and president Sally McCrady said, “When Fred Rogers Productions shared the Alma’s Way concept with us, we knew we wanted to play a role in bringing this important learning opportunity to young children. Investing in early education is a powerful way to create a meaningful difference in the communities we serve. That’s the driving force behind PNC Grow Up Great, which has been making an impact across our footprint for nearly 20 years.”

Alma’s Way focuses on critical thinking, responsible decision making, and self-awareness and features Alma and her friends navigating life’s adventures in the Bronx. Since the series’ premiere in 2021, it has been developed into successful educational digital games, launched a publishing program with Scholastic, and has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Series, among other notable and prestigious honours.

The PNC Foundation grant supports a range of Fred Rogers Productions programming and campaigns, including events that take the series’ educational and pro-social themes directly into local communities across PNC’s footprint for hands-on activities and fun for young children and their families.