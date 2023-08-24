National Poker Series India 2023 podium finisher, Vikram Mishra from Darbhanga, Bihar clinched the top spot at PokerBaazi’s Indian Poker Masters tournament and won a prize pool of Rs. 2,62,000. Mishra dedicated his success in his professional poker tenure to “taking the right decisions in crucial moments, putting consistent effort and always bringing you a game.”

Vikram Mishra

Reflecting on his victory and his poker aspirations, Mishra stated, “In addition to building skill, poker is also a game of math, strategy and a positive mindset. While it might seem simple and is riddled with myths and social stigma, poker is a strategy-first game and requires constant learning and unlearning. Securing a feat in the Indian Poker Masters tournament has been an exhilarating experience. I hope my story resonates with aspiring poker players and encourages them to begin their poker journeys.”

An engineer by profession, Mishra set a course to become a professional poker player in 2015. At first, he indulged in quick matches with his friends and gradually developed a strong interest in the game.

Congratulating Mishra on his winnings, Baazi Games CEO and co-founder Navkiran Singh said, “Vikram’s journey showcases how poker is now also prevalent, respected and recognised beyond metropolitan areas. His victory exemplifies the potential for determined individuals to attain significant achievements and build prosperous poker careers. I would also like to applaud Vikram’s efforts in demystifying the social stigmas around poker and encouraging more players to inculcate a deeper understanding of the sport.”

Offering valuable tips for novice poker players, Mishra underlined the importance of being fully engaged in the game and thoroughly studying all its facets, including the associated risks. He also encourages players to start from basics and follow bankroll management in addition to continuously evaluating their performance to ensure better gameplay in the future.

Mishra believes that levying 28 per cent GST will affect a majority of professional poker players and prove to be a blow for more players aspiring to take up the sport full-time.