Following a GST Council meeting on 2 August, India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the decision to apply a 28 per cent tax on the full value of bets placed on online games will go into effect from 1 October and that the policy may be reconsidered after the six months of implementation.

After the meeting, Sitharaman announced that the council had, in its 50th meeting, decided to tax all gambling-related activities, including casinos and horse racing, after a Ministerial committee had studied the topic for three full years.

Sitharaman said, “It was decided to tax them at 28 per cent on the full face value. Today, the meeting had a specific agenda of what amendments have to be made to the GST law.”

Although some state ministers have opposing views, Sitharaman said that the implementation date of 1 October will be followed by all. She added, “Minister from Delhi wanted the whole thing reviewed and asked for it to be sent back to the GoM…Then Goa and Sikkim who had interests in casinos, also felt the decision taken last time hurts their interests, although they agreed on the higher levy of 28 per cent, but to be levied on the gross gaming revenue rather than the face value.”

However, the finance minister said that other states, including Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, wanted the decision made at the last meeting to be carried out.

Sitaraman stated, “The council recommended that valuation of supply on online gaming and actionable claims in casinos may be done based on the amount paid or payable or payable to or deposited with the supplier by or on behalf of the player, excluding the amount entered into the games, bets out of winnings of previous games and not on the total value of each bet placed.”