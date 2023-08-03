Kartoon Studios announced its streaming service business, including Kartoon Channel!, which premiered just three years ago, continues to grow across all major metrics, led by viewership and consumption.

Their streaming business achieves 82 per cent year-over-year (YOY) improvement in the first half of 2023. In the Apple app store, Kartoon Channel! is now ranked by users at 4.9 out of 5 stars, besting most of its major competitors, including both YouTube Kids, and Disney+.

“With superb management, led by Todd Steinman, along with proven content and strong positive positioning, we are building a valuable distribution platform and asset base to last for years to come,” said Kartoon Studios chairman & CEO Andy Heyward.

“While many of the streamers have chased viewers at the cost of profits, Kartoon Channel! has taken a measured approach, since launching the service three years ago. Our investment has been steady, but responsible, and our streaming business is very near profitability, which would be a monumental achievement, relative to other companies in our industry,” said Toon Media Networks president Todd Steinman. He oversees the company’s Kartoon Channel!, Ameba, and Frederator Networks.

Internationally, under the oversight of Kartoon Channel! Worldwide president and former managing director of Disney Channel Worldwide Paul Robinson, the service continues to expand in key territories around the world, spanning North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

Kartoon Channel! is a top-tier entertainment destination for safe, responsible content for children, which is positive, non-violent, and without negative stereotypes. The service has reached nearly 100 per cent penetration of US television households and is available across a broad range of platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Roku and The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling, YouTube, Samsung, and LG smart TVs and more.