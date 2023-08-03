On 5 February 2024, PBS Kids will debut Lyla in the Loop, an engaging new animated series for kids in the age group of four to eight years.

Produced by Mighty Picnic and Pipeline Studios, Lyla in the Loop follows Lyla, a dynamic seven-year-old girl, who lives in a big city with her close-knit family, blue sidekick Stu, and a host of relatable and quirky characters in her community, who use creative and strategic problem-solving and critical thinking skills to address a range of everyday problems together. The new series will debut in both English and Spanish.

PBS Kids senior VP and GM Sara DeWitt said, “Lyla is curious and resourceful, and when it comes to figuring out solutions to everyday problems, she doesn’t give up, even when it takes several tries to get it right. We know audiences will quickly be drawn to Lyla’s determination and can-do-attitude, and we’re excited to introduce this warm, funny, and smart series to our viewers.”

Lyla in the Loop centers on Lyla and her family – mom Lydia and dad Louis, who run Loops Lunch diner; older twin sisters Liana and Louisa; younger brother Luke; and sidekick Stu, who always does exactly, literally, what was asked. With her family and best friend Everett Phan, Lyla tackles all sorts of challenges, from building her own homemade carnival games using repurposed materials to riding along and lending a hand on the neighbourhood trash and recycling route, to making a puppet show that recreates the Jamaican folktale, Anansi and the Goat. Lyla even helps her sister navigate the ethics of creating an art project with the help of Stu, showcasing an age-appropriate example of current questions surrounding the use of real-world AI tools. In every adventure, Lyla and Stu introduce and explore foundational computational thinking concepts, leading to some comedic disasters and creative solutions, all while helping others in their community. The series will support a wide range of learners, modelling flexible approaches to finding and designing solutions, and creative self-expression.

Series creator and showrunner Dave Peth said, “Kids are natural creative problem-solvers, experimenting and investigating the world around them with joyful curiosity. Lyla in the Loop celebrates and encourages kids and the grownups in their lives to recognise those innate abilities and see them as a powerful tool to help others, express themselves, and solve all kinds of problems in everyday life.”

The series pulls inspiration for its setting from Philadelphia, creator Dave Peth’s home base, and includes vocals by students from the public School District of Philadelphia in the series’ theme song, which was composed and performed by Grammy-nominated musician, Divinity Roxx.

Series executive producer and head writer Fracaswell Hyman said, “Finding stories and issues our audiences can relate to is paramount to creating the relatable world of Lyla Loops. When viewers can connect to and identify with characters, they’re more likely to absorb and retain the curriculum. Working with a diverse group of writers who share authentic stories and interrelationships that ring true is where we find inspiration, humour and heartfelt moments that may spark new ways of looking at ourselves and our friends.”

Lyla in the Loop producers will also work to create interactive episodes that incorporate AI-assisted conversation with the main character, Lyla. During the episodes, Lyla will ask the viewer questions, utilise responsive AI technology to understand what the viewer says and respond accordingly. These episodes will undergo efficacy research to assess children’s learning and engagement and will be released to audiences at a later date. Lyla in the Loop digital content for kids, families, and teachers, launching in tandem with the series, will reinforce its core messages, support play and experimentation with computational thinking skills, and encourage creative expression.

The series is voiced by Liyou Abere as Lyla Loops, Izzy Woodbury as Stu, Isaac Ng as Lyla’s best friend Everett Phan, and Eden Cupid, Elijah Lindo, Joseph Motiki, Shechinah Mpumlwana, and Morrissa Nicole, as the Loops family. Huy Tran is serving as director, Laurie Rabin as supervising producer, Trina Sanyal as associate producer, Joon Chung as script coordinator and Nneka Bolden as digital producer.