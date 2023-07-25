In a bid to continue the Pacific-Asia expansion of the Kartoon Channel! brand, Kartoon Studios is eyeing for the August 2023 premiere of a branded programming block on Astro Ceria (Astro Ch 611), Malaysia’s number one homegrown kid’s channel.

“As part of our ongoing global rollout strategy for Kartoon Channel!, we are thrilled to enter the Malaysian market, through this new partnership with Astro, to provide family-friendly and safe content for kids across the country under the Kartoon Channel! brand. This will also be our first collaboration in localising the format of our popular and safe original gaming series, Kidaverse Roblox Rumble, featuring Malaysian children, which we anticipate to be a big hit,” said Kartoon Studios’ Kartoon Channel! Worldwide president Paul Robinson.

“At Astro, we embrace the trends and changing preferences of our kids audience; and are excited to work with Kartoon Channel! to bring on board safe and engaging kids gaming content, as well as family-friendly game shows that puts kids at the centre of the programs,” said Astro VOD/PPV and international vice president Sharmin Parameswaran.

Based on the worldwide success of Kartoon Channel!’s hit elimination-style reality gaming series for kids, Kidaverse Roblox Rumble, Astro has also licensed the format to produce season two of the series, starring Malaysian contestants. The series features a diverse group of girls and boys, aged eight to 12, who compete in 10 different games to win prizes and find out who is the ultimate gamer for a grand prize.

In addition to Kidaverse Roblox Rumble, the Kartoon Channel! the programming block on Astro Ceria will feature a slate of gaming content for kids, including Tankee Minecraft Map, Super Mario Brothers 3, KC! Play Mix: Surviving Roblox, and Sally Plays Roblox by Tankee.