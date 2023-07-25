Prime Video recently shared that the critically acclaimed adult animated superhero series Invincible season two, will premiere the first half of its eight-episode on 3 November with new episodes weekly. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of season two will premiere in early 2024.

Invincible from Skybound Entertainment will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

News of the upcoming second season was revealed during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel, along with a teaser trailer, extended episode clip and character assets. Invincible’s SDCC panel featured executive producer and co-creator Robert Kirkman, who also announced a special standalone screening of Atom Eve, an origin episode focused on the character, which premiered globally on Prime Video on 21 July, as well as screen at SDCC.

The first season received a “Certified Fresh” ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. Invincible is a part of the savings, entertainment and convenience that Prime members enjoy in a single membership.

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in season one, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The star cast of Invincible includes Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen and Evan Goldberg and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.