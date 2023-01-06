'Invincible' themed cosmetics now available in 'Fall Guys'

Skybound Entertainment announced that Invincible themed cosmetics are now available in the multiplayer game Fall Guys. Until 10 January and in time for Invincible’s 20th Anniversary, suit up your beans in Costumes fit for a Guardian of the Globe.

The comic book Invincible #1 made its debut on 22 January 2003 and has been written by Robert Kirkman, illustrated by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, and published by Image Comics. Throughout its 15 year run, Invincible not only continued for a historic 144-issues but also spawned multiple spin-off series. In 2021, the Invincible animated series arrived on Amazon Prime and quickly became one of the most popular new streaming series of the year, earning praise worldwide for its fresh storytelling. With a second season set on the horizon and new comic book projects to be announced, Invincible remains a cornerstone of the pop culture landscape that continues to grow in popularity every year.

​“From the launch of the comic series 20 years ago to the current Amazon Prime hit series, Invincible has garnered millions of fans, and now we’re excited to watch this base grow even further with our inclusion in Fall Guys. Skybound will continue to bring this universe to life in a variety of fun and interactive ways in the coming year and this partnership will give audiences a true taste of their favourite characters, now in gaming. This is only the beginning for Invincible fans,” said Skybound Games managing partner Dan Murray.

Here’s what will be available until 10 January:

Titular teen hero Invincible’s Costume is a delight in blue and yellow spandex

Omni-Man as a monochromatic Upper-Costume with a scowl that will clear a space during any challenge

An Omni-Man Pattern to give you that fresh superhero suit

A boldly bright Atom Eve Costume – stylish and powerful

In addition, nameplates and nicknames inspired by the show and comics will also be available.

