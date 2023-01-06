'Tears of Themis' limited-time event releases on 12January

Global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse announced that its romance detective title, Tears of Themis, will launch a series of limited-time event under the historical theme [Blizzardous Threads of Red] on 12January! Amidst the snowy landscape, a lifetime passes by in a moment. Attorneys will visit Blizzard Villa together with the four male leads, complete the “Snowy Mountain” main story and side story tasks, collect Holly Stationery, and obtain the event-limited badge, R cards, and various rewards!



The main story of Tears of Themis takes place in the fictitious city of Stellis, where players kick off their legal career as a rookie attorney, solving cases and issues by conducting investigations and debates. When the darkness hidden beneath finally unveils itself, a sinister force that threatens justice and order slowly begins to surface. The four male protagonists with distinct personalities, also known as the members of the NXX Investigation Team, provide continuous support and assistance throughout this journey. Relationships blossom with the establishment of mutual trust and close cooperation.





On a cold and snowy night, at an old manor deep in the mountains… An antique magnate, Mevis Zeng, is about to hold an auction at this manor for precious treasures. Many guests from all walks of life have been invited to join the event, but then an accident happens right before their eyes… Is the legend of the soul-reaping snow beast a truth? Or has someone meticulously set up this trap? What secrets are hidden in this old manor? Attorneys will launch an investigation together with the four members of NXX, visit the villa guests, obtain various artifacts from the various buildings in the Villa Courtyard, and uncover their respective Artifact Stories concerning the guest involved. Participate in the event to obtain R cards of the four male leads, along with the Event-Limited Badge, Namecard, Invitation, and other exclusive rewards!



At the same time, the “Another Year with You” reward event will also be available. Attorneys can complete limited-time tasks to obtain Sweet Persimmons to exchange for Tears of Themis – Limited, past event-limited SR cards (“Twilight Beauty,” “A Star in the Palm,” “Winning Ball,” and “Eternal Whispers”), Chubby Riceball Crisis event R cards, and other rewards.



There will also be a Time-Limited Total Purchases Event during this event period. At the same time, the 1st Buy Bonus will also be reset! There will be a limited-time sale for the four male leads’ “Blizzardous” Themed Outfits as well as the “Stage” and “Old Manor” Backgrounds in the Cosmetics Shop. “Blizzardous Threads of Red” Event Shadow of Themis will be available for a limited time. Attorneys can use Tears of Themis – Limited or Tears of Themis – Earthly to obtain Visions. The Event-Limited Cards Luke SSR “Dreamlike Drama,” Artem SSR “The Weeds,” Vyn SSR “Burning Embrace,” and Marius SSR “Mirage of You” will have an increased draw rate.





