Sony to launch ‘Gran Turismo 7’ as PS VR2 game in February

Gran Turismo 7 was announced as the new launch title for the PlayStation VR2 headset at Sony’s Consumer Electronics Show press conference. The game will offer a more immersive gaming experience than ever for those who have the required gear.

Gran Turismo 7 was created by Polyphony Digital and launched in March 2022 for PS4 and PS5. It has already received a number of upgrades. Five new cars and a brand-new Scapes location were part of a free Gran Turismo 7 update that was released in December. As Sony continues to maintain one of its most well-known properties, the content drip feed appears to be likely to last for some time.

Gran Turismo 7 will be the launch-day title on 22 February when the PlayStation VR2 goes on sale. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and chief executive officer Jim Ryan made the announcement during the press conference. He also mentioned the incredible sales milestone Gran Turismo has achieved as a franchise and guaranteed PS VR2 players will be able to play the game like never before.

Sony has already released some of its racing games on VR technology, but with limited access. One of Sony’s most ambitious racing projects, Driveclub VR, unfortunately, came to an end in 2020 when its servers were shut down. Gran Turismo Sport, an earlier version of the 2017 video game Gran Turismo 7, had limited compatibility with the original PS VR technology as well. At this point, it is unknown whether Gran Turismo 7 on PS VR2 will provide a whole range of features or if it will be more selective.

Given that the PS VR2 is more expensive than the PS5, a broader selection of intriguing software will be necessary to persuade early consumers that the price tag reflects the value.

Gran Turismo 7 is now available on PS4 and PS5.