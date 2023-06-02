Genius Brands International, Inc. has partnered for the first time with Powerkids Entertainment to launch a new co-branded kid’s channel, Powerkids Kartoon Channel!, available via various distribution platforms across India and South Asia. Both the entertainment powerhouses will collaborate to create a world-class service for Powerkids Kartoon Channel!, which offers content in both English and Hindi, across digital platforms throughout the region.

“We are excited to partner with Genius Brands to bring our expertise in creating and distributing high-quality children’s content to South Asia,” said Powerkids Entertainment CEO Manoj Mishra. “This collaboration combines the content resources of both companies thereby delivering a stand-out entertainment experience and will enable us to reach a wider audience and inspire a new generation of learners and thinkers.”

“Our partnership with Powerkids delivers an outstanding kids and family entertainment destination, bringing world-class programming to India, including Genius Brand’s originals,” mentioned Kartoon Channel! Worldwide president Paul Robinson. “We anticipate the quality of content being delivered will be very compelling to platform partners in driving audience engagement and revenues. This valued partnership continues Kartoon Channel!’s growth across Asia.”

Powerkids Kartoon Channel! features select content from the Powerkids and Genius Brands’ catalogues, including some of the most popular children’s shows such as Shaq’s Garage, Akira and Mowgli, Roblox Rumble, The Jungle Book, Peter Pan, Robinhood, Lassie, The Psammy Show, Dragonero, Jane and Jerry, Rainbow Rangers, Boonie Bears, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Sunny Bunnies and more.