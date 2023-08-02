Games publisher PikPok has released its new free-to-play game, My Cat Club, on the App Store and Google Play.

In My Cat Club, players will adopt cute and characterful cats, design their dream home, and take photos to grow their in-game social media following. From kitten to adult, the fully 3D cats come in millions of appearance variations and a variety of personality types, with an in-depth family tree allowing players to create their dream cat family. Players can decorate their homes with a large range of furniture to create the perfect backdrop for their photographs and showcase their unique style.

My Cat Club has extensive social and multiplayer features. Players can compete to be the best in regular photo competitions against other real players, or take part in limited-time challenges to win themed rewards for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and more.

PikPok CEO Mario Wynands said, “My Cat Club is an exciting new release for PikPok. We wanted to create a game where players can relax, progress through the story at their own pace, and also just enjoy time with their cats. We’ve worked hard to ensure that there are plenty of opportunities for customisation — from choosing your home’s furniture and curating your cat family to collecting and adding stickers to your photos. I think people will love meeting their new furry companions and creating lasting memories with them.”

My Cat Club is available now on the App Store and Google Play