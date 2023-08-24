The second edition of the IDGS Gaming Conclave was hosted by the Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The event, which took place today, brought together industry leaders, experts and enthusiasts to investigate India’s developing digital gaming ecosystem. The conclave was hosted virtually, allowing participants from all around the world to participate in thought-provoking debates and networking opportunities.

The conclave was graced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting joint secretary Vikram Sahay, who served as the guest of honour. In his address, Sahay highlighted the pivotal role that digital gaming plays in today’s entertainment and technology realms. He praised the efforts of IDGS and CII for organising an event that fosters collaboration and innovation within the Indian gaming ecosystem. “We are a big visible global player, and we make a difference in this industry as in many other industries. We are trying to bring in education, skilling, and innovation together on a mission mode. We want dedicated funds for this sector – AVGC – including gaming, which can help to develop infrastructure.”

He also talked about developing games on Indian culture. “Let us realise the value of our culture and develop games that can go international. Something like Ramayana and Mahabharata, if we can convert them in games, it will be great.”

Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn offered a comprehensive overview of the gaming industry, delving into its rapid evolution and its immense potential for India. On investments and Krafton’s expectation in terms of ROI, he said, “Being a strategic investor, it’s difficult to quantify the ROI; we are looking at where there could be some positive outcomes that we are expecting for long investments. As a company, we don’t share country specifically. Anyway, I can say that Indian market is sizable for top games like BGMI.”

The event’s welcome remarks were delivered by IDGS president and JetSynthesys founder and CEO Rajan Navani. He expressed his enthusiasm for the conclave and its role in uniting the gaming community. He emphasised IDGS’s commitment to nurturing a conducive environment for the growth of the gaming industry in India.

The conclave featured four engaging panel discussions that explored various facets of the digital gaming ecosystem. Industry experts discussed the investment landscape in the gaming sector, shedding light on the opportunities and challenges for both domestic and international investors during the session on

“Industry Opportunity & Investment in the Video Game Industry.” Another panel on “Transformation of the Indian Gaming Industry” examined the evolution of the Indian gaming industry and its alignment with global trends, showcasing the nation’s potential to become a major player on the international gaming

stage.

At the “India’s Esports Potential to Reach Olympics” discussion, panelists explored the growing popularity of esports and its potential inclusion in prestigious events like the Olympics, underlining the significance of developing a strong foundation for esports in India. The final panel delved into the transformative role

of cutting-edge technologies like AI, Web 3 metaverse, and Blockchain in reshaping the future of gaming.

The conclave provided a platform for discussions and facilitated networking opportunities for professionals, developers, investors, and enthusiasts alike. It served as a testament to IDGS’s commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation and growth in India’s digital gaming landscape.

The success of the IDGS Gaming Conclave reinforced the determination of both IDGS and CII to continue nurturing the Indian gaming industry, further solidifying its position as a global

hub of digital innovation and creativity.