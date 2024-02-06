Mattel Television Studios’ new animated children’s series Hot Wheels Let’s Race will debut on Netflix globally on 4 March.

The series’ key art and the official trailer are out. The trailer features the show’s theme song performed by Patrick Stump, award-winning musician, singer-songwriter and lead vocalist for Fall Out Boy. Stump composed, recorded, and produced the theme song for the series in addition to leading the composition of the score, underscore and music cues for all episodes.

Inspired by the popular toy Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Let’s Race is an action-packed comedy series. It follows the newest generation of racers: Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Axle, and Sidecar as they attend a racing camp that always puts the pedal to the metal. Through mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges, the series can be enjoyed by kids alomg with their family.

“Between the show’s characters, propulsive cars, and pulse-pounding music, we want to make audiences feel like they’re literally gripping the wheel for an unforgettable ride with Hot Wheels Let’s Race,” said Mattel Television Studios content creative vice president and Hot Wheels Let’s Race executive producer Rob David. “Patrick is a one-of-a-kind musical talent, and generous collaborator. We are so lucky to have him as part of the Let’s Race family.”

“I spent a lot of my childhood in my grandpa’s garage handing him tools while he worked on cars and I daydreamed about music,” said Stump. “But Hot Wheels was my way of connecting to his love of cars. That’s why I was so excited to get the opportunity to work on Hot Wheels Let’s Race with Mattel Television Studios. The word I’m always using to describe my music for this series is “pulse.” There’s a tempo and a rhythm that permeates the series as soon as the tires hit that iconic orange track. It’s a real joy to get to be a part of that and I can’t wait for another generation of kids to see Hot Wheels Let’s Race on Netflix this year.”

The first season of the series will be available on Netflix from 4 March. The series was developed for television by David (Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Mattel Television Studio Content Creative senior manager Melanie Shannon, (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), and Jordan Gershowitz (Sharkdog).

David, Christopher Keenan (Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go) and Fred Soulie (Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge) serve as executive producers, with Mike Roberts (Final Space) as creative producer and Diane A Crea (Barbie: Epic Road Trip) as senior producer. Animated services for the series are provided by Sprite Animation Studios and OLM Digital.