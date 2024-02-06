The Kidscreen Awards ceremony which concluded in San Diego, USA, honoured 2023’s best work in children’s television and digital media.
The ceremony was hosted by Ray Aboud, Mercedes Gaztambide and Creo Walters (the popular hosts of CBC Street Cents) and exclusively sponsored by the Canada Media Fund.
Determined by two panels of industry judges, awards in the Programming and Creative Talent categories were given to the following entries:
PROGRAMMING—PRESCHOOL CATEGORY
Best New Series
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures –Lucasfilm, Disney+
and
Superkitties –Sony Pictures Television—Kids, Disney Junior
Best Animated Series
Bluey (season 3) –BBC Studios Kids & Family, Ludo Studio, ABC Australia
Best Live-Action Series
Helpsters –Sesame Workshop, Apple TV+
Best Mixed-Media Series
Lucas the Spider –Fresh TV, Wexworks Media
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
The Smeds and The Smoos – Magic Light Pictures, BBC Children’s
Best Holiday or Special Episode
‘A Dino-Might Night’—Dino Ranch –Boat Rocker Studios, Industrial Brothers, CBC Kids/SRC, Disney Junior
and
‘Grandparents’ Day’—Sesame Street –Sesame Workshop, Max
Best Podcast
Good Night, World! –Headspace Studios, Sesame Workshop
Best Inclusivity
Alma’s Way –Fred Rogers Productions, Pipeline Studios, PBS KIDS
Best in Class
Superkitties –Sony Pictures Television—Kids, Disney Junior
PROGRAMMING—KIDS CATEGORY
Best New Series
The Muppets Mayhem – Adam F. Goldberg Productions, The Muppets Studio, ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, Disney+
Best Animated Series
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur –Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel
Best Live-Action Series
The Muppets Mayhem –Adam F. Goldberg Productions, The Muppets Studio, ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, Disney+
Best Mixed-Media Series
How NOT to Draw –Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
‘Moon Girl Landing’—Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur –Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel
Best Holiday or Special Episode
‘Epic Lunar New Year’—Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight –DreamWorks Animation, Netflix
Best Podcast
Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest –Pinna
Best Inclusivity
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion –Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel, Chu Garcia
Best in Class
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur –Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel
PROGRAMMING—TWEENS/TEENS CATEGORY
Best New Series
American Born Chinese –20th Television, Disney Branded Television, Disney+
Best Animated Series
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire –The Walt Disney Company, Triggerfish, Disney+
Best Live-Action Series
Sweet Tooth –Warner Bros. Television, Team Downey, DC Entertainment, Netflix
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
Prom Pact –Bowen and Sons, The Detective Agency, Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel
Best Holiday or Special Episode
‘The Plight Before Christmas’—Bob’s Burgers –20th Television Animation
Best Podcast
Nightingale –GZM Shows
Best Inclusivity
The Crossover –Magicworthy, Big Sea Entertainment, SpringHill Company, State Street Pictures, 20th Television, Disney Branded Television
Best in Class
One Piece –Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix
CREATIVE TALENT CATEGORY
Best Acting
American Born Chinese –20th Television, Disney Branded Television, Disney+
Best Animation
The Smeds and The Smoos –Magic Light Pictures, BBC Children’s
Best Design
One Piece –Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix
Best Directing
The Crossover –Magicworthy, Big Sea Entertainment, SpringHill Company, State Street Pictures, 20th Television, Disney Branded Television
Best Music
The Muppets Mayhem –Adam F. Goldberg Productions, The Muppets Studio, ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, Disney+
Best Writing
Prom Pact –Bowen and Sons, The Detective Agency, Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel Best
Voice Talent
Monster High –Mattel Television, Nickelodeon Productions
There is also a set of Kidscreen Awards designed to spotlight the efforts made by broadcasters to build stronger connections with kids and family audiences around the world. These winners were decided through online voting by Kidscreen readers in December.
BROADCASTING CATEGORY
Channel of the Year
PBS KIDS
Best On-Air Host or Hosting Team
Charli D’Amelio, Nate Burleson—Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Nickelodeon
Best Kids-Only Streaming Service
TVOKids
And rounding out the Kidscreen Awards program is a set of digital categories for preschool (ages zero to five) and kids (ages six and up). Here are the winners:
DIGITAL—PRESCHOOL CATEGORY
Best Website
PBS KIDS -PBS KIDS
Best Web/App Series—Original
Tab Time –Kids At Play, YouTube Originals
Best Web/App Series—Branded
Tamir on the Street –Sesame Workshop
Best Game App—Branded
PBS KIDS Games –PBS KIDS
Best Learning App—Original
Pok Pok/Montessori Preschool –Pok Pok
Best Learning App—Branded
Noggin –Noggin
Best YouTube Channel
Sesame Street -Sesame Workshop
Best Alternative Game
Blue’s Clues & You!: On the Farm –Noggin
DIGITAL—KIDS CATEGORY
Best Web/App Series—Original
Street Cents –CBC Kids
Best Web/App Series—Branded
Storybots: Super Silly Stories wit Bo- Netflix
Best Game App—Branded
TMNT Splintered Fate –Paramount Game Studios, Super Evil Megacorp
Best Learning App—Original
Reading Adventure
Osmo
Best YouTube Channel
Dodo Kids -The Dodo, Vox Media
Best Alternative Game
Mission US: No Turning Back –Thirteen