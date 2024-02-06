The Kidscreen Awards ceremony which concluded in San Diego, USA, honoured 2023’s best work in children’s television and digital media.

The ceremony was hosted by Ray Aboud, Mercedes Gaztambide and Creo Walters (the popular hosts of CBC Street Cents) and exclusively sponsored by the Canada Media Fund.

Determined by two panels of industry judges, awards in the Programming and Creative Talent categories were given to the following entries:

PROGRAMMING—PRESCHOOL CATEGORY

Best New Series

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures –Lucasfilm, Disney+

and

Superkitties –Sony Pictures Television—Kids, Disney Junior

Best Animated Series

Bluey (season 3) –BBC Studios Kids & Family, Ludo Studio, ABC Australia

Best Live-Action Series

Helpsters –Sesame Workshop, Apple TV+

Best Mixed-Media Series

Lucas the Spider –Fresh TV, Wexworks Media

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

The Smeds and The Smoos – Magic Light Pictures, BBC Children’s

Best Holiday or Special Episode

‘A Dino-Might Night’—Dino Ranch –Boat Rocker Studios, Industrial Brothers, CBC Kids/SRC, Disney Junior

and

‘Grandparents’ Day’—Sesame Street –Sesame Workshop, Max

Best Podcast

Good Night, World! –Headspace Studios, Sesame Workshop

Best Inclusivity

Alma’s Way –Fred Rogers Productions, Pipeline Studios, PBS KIDS

Best in Class

Superkitties –Sony Pictures Television—Kids, Disney Junior

PROGRAMMING—KIDS CATEGORY

Best New Series

The Muppets Mayhem – Adam F. Goldberg Productions, The Muppets Studio, ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, Disney+

Best Animated Series

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur –Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel

Best Live-Action Series

The Muppets Mayhem –Adam F. Goldberg Productions, The Muppets Studio, ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, Disney+

Best Mixed-Media Series

How NOT to Draw –Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

‘Moon Girl Landing’—Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur –Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel

Best Holiday or Special Episode

‘Epic Lunar New Year’—Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight –DreamWorks Animation, Netflix

Best Podcast

Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest –Pinna

Best Inclusivity

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion –Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel, Chu Garcia

Best in Class

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur –Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel

PROGRAMMING—TWEENS/TEENS CATEGORY

Best New Series

American Born Chinese –20th Television, Disney Branded Television, Disney+

Best Animated Series

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire –The Walt Disney Company, Triggerfish, Disney+

Best Live-Action Series

Sweet Tooth –Warner Bros. Television, Team Downey, DC Entertainment, Netflix

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

Prom Pact –Bowen and Sons, The Detective Agency, Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel

Best Holiday or Special Episode

‘The Plight Before Christmas’—Bob’s Burgers –20th Television Animation

Best Podcast

Nightingale –GZM Shows

Best Inclusivity

The Crossover –Magicworthy, Big Sea Entertainment, SpringHill Company, State Street Pictures, 20th Television, Disney Branded Television

Best in Class

One Piece –Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

CREATIVE TALENT CATEGORY

Best Acting

American Born Chinese –20th Television, Disney Branded Television, Disney+

Best Animation

The Smeds and The Smoos –Magic Light Pictures, BBC Children’s

Best Design

One Piece –Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Best Directing

The Crossover –Magicworthy, Big Sea Entertainment, SpringHill Company, State Street Pictures, 20th Television, Disney Branded Television

Best Music

The Muppets Mayhem –Adam F. Goldberg Productions, The Muppets Studio, ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, Disney+

Best Writing

Prom Pact –Bowen and Sons, The Detective Agency, Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel Best

Voice Talent

Monster High –Mattel Television, Nickelodeon Productions

There is also a set of Kidscreen Awards designed to spotlight the efforts made by broadcasters to build stronger connections with kids and family audiences around the world. These winners were decided through online voting by Kidscreen readers in December.

BROADCASTING CATEGORY

Channel of the Year

PBS KIDS

Best On-Air Host or Hosting Team

Charli D’Amelio, Nate Burleson—Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Nickelodeon

Best Kids-Only Streaming Service

TVOKids

And rounding out the Kidscreen Awards program is a set of digital categories for preschool (ages zero to five) and kids (ages six and up). Here are the winners:

DIGITAL—PRESCHOOL CATEGORY

Best Website

PBS KIDS -PBS KIDS

Best Web/App Series—Original

Tab Time –Kids At Play, YouTube Originals

Best Web/App Series—Branded

Tamir on the Street –Sesame Workshop

Best Game App—Branded

PBS KIDS Games –PBS KIDS

Best Learning App—Original

Pok Pok/Montessori Preschool –Pok Pok

Best Learning App—Branded

Noggin –Noggin

Best YouTube Channel

Sesame Street -Sesame Workshop

Best Alternative Game

Blue’s Clues & You!: On the Farm –Noggin

DIGITAL—KIDS CATEGORY

Best Web/App Series—Original

Street Cents –CBC Kids

Best Web/App Series—Branded

Storybots: Super Silly Stories wit Bo- Netflix

Best Game App—Branded

TMNT Splintered Fate –Paramount Game Studios, Super Evil Megacorp

Best Learning App—Original

Reading Adventure

Osmo

Best YouTube Channel

Dodo Kids -The Dodo, Vox Media

Best Alternative Game

Mission US: No Turning Back –Thirteen