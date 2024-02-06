Germany’s Studio 100 Media and Spain’s 3Doubles Producciones have started developing their collaborative CGI feature film Flamingo Flamenco.

Flamingo Flamenco follows the spirited journey of Rosie, a young and exuberant flamingo girl, as she navigates personal loss and her quest to rediscover the joy of dance. With the original storyline crafted by screenwriter Rob Sprackling (Shaun the Sheep Movie, Gnomeo & Juliet, The Queen’s Corgi), this 80-minute animated feature will be a blend of adventure, comedy and heartwarming moments.

Set against the backdrop of the famous and beautiful Fuente de Piedra lagoon in Andalucía, Spain, this European production boasts a diverse cast of animal characters, the celebration of friendship and the beauty of dance. The film aims to resonate with kids, teens and families offering a narrative that emphasises the importance of perseverance, self-discovery and the power of determination.

“It is an absolute delight to join forces in this truly collaborative venture, merging the imaginative energies of Studio 100 Media and 3Doubles Producciones to introduce Flamingo Flamenco to audiences across the globe,” said Studio 100 Media producer and business operations director Thorsten Wegener.

3Doubles Producciones CEO Dario Sanchez added, “We are thrilled to be able to participate in this feature film where a part of Spanish culture and traditions are represented in a great adventure comedy and are excited to be working with Studio 100 Media on this new production.”

Scheduled for delivery in Q4/2026, the feature film will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin by global sales agent Studio 100 Film.