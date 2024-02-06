Samsung Smart TV users across the globe will now be able to access Crunchyroll’s anime titles on their devices. This will be possible under a collaboration between the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll and Samsung Electronics.

The Crunchyroll application is available on all 2017-2023 Smart TV devices of Samsung. It is now available to users in USA, with users in other markets to gain access by the end of the week.

With this launch, the brand’s Smart TV users can access over 46,000 episodes and movies, 3300 Japanese music videos and concert specials, and the latest trending shows available on the anime platform, with the option of subtitles or dubs across more than 12 local languages including English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and more.

“Anime is one of the fastest-growing entertainment mediums worldwide,” said Crunchyroll chief product officer Kaliel Roberts. “We’re thrilled to enhance access to Crunchyroll for Samsung’s Smart TV users. Samsung is providing a seamless experience for both dedicated anime fans and the anime-curious, allowing them to easily sign up and access their favourite anime directly on their TV screens.”

Crunchyroll’s anime titles include My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan, Cowboy Bebop and One Piece, among others.