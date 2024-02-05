DeAPlaneta Entertainment has signed a deal with Belgian production company Haptic to manage international media and digital rights for the latter’s animated series Hamsters.

The comedic young adult series follows two mischievous hamsters who comment on the world from inside their cage: Giovanni aims to be the perfect hamster for the outside world, while Philippe only wants to live his own life. The series represents the lives of many young adults in the social media era.

Hamsters is created by popular Instagram cartoonist Laura Janssens, based on her webcomics of the same name. Apart from illustrating books and merchandise, Janssens is the mind behind some of the world’s most popular animated gifs.

The series is co-produced by Haptic, 20STM and Streamz, with the support of the Flemish Audiovisual Fund (VAF) the Belgian Federal Taxshelter via Flanders Taxshelter and Wallimage.

DeAPlaneta Kids & Family content and distribution director Carlos Biern stated, “Hamsters humour is wildly funny. Hamsters is for us, the first of many future additions of IPs we are starting work on with fresh digital artists that write and direct the way our new audiences demand.”

Haptic creative producer Stef Wouters said, “We are delighted to take this step to distribution with DeAPlaneta Entertainment. We know that we speak the same language and together we will take care of this sweet love brand and are certain that our two hamsters: Giovanni and Philippe, will seduce the world with their disarming humour. We are sure the world today needs a bit of humouristic sweetness more than ever.”

The first season of Hamsters (13×5) was released in Belgium on Streamz in 2023, receiving critical acclaim from the Belgian press: “beastly good,” “a charming series” (Het Nieuwsblad), “with captivating humour, Hamsters advocates to embrace imperfections” (De Morgen).

The series has been nominated for the Ensor Award in the category of Best Flemish animation series of 2023.