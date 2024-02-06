Fea (L) and Ghatak

Professional esports player, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare has joined forces with Sunny “Fea” Lohia to co-found Trident Gaming, an esports and gaming solutions company.

Trident Gaming aims to prioritise the development of emerging talents, fostering community connections, instilling accountability in player contracts, and enhancing brand commitments.

Trident Gaming co-founder Andhare is a former professional esports player and coach. He was part of the Entity Gaming lineup which represented the country at the PUBG Mobile Global finals in 2019. As a coach, he has been pivotal in helping Godlike Esports to numerous victories, including leading them to represent the country in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

He emphasised the company’s mission, “While India’s esports industry has shown remarkable growth, there’s a need to nurture new talent and diversify revenue streams. Trident Gaming is here to fill that gap with our esports and gaming solutions while focusing on community-driven initiatives. We are hiring individuals who have a proven track record in shaping the esports landscape, ensuring our goal of being for the community and by the community.”

Trident Gaming’s initiatives include launching programs and intellectual properties (IPs) to identify emerging talents and groom them to become national stars. Additionally, as a part of these grassroots-level initiatives, the company is in conversation with several educational institutes to incorporate esports as a club, ensuring maximum penetration in colleges.

Trident Gaming aims to bridge the gap between brands and the esports/gaming industry, offering a one-stop destination for all their needs with services such as marketing solutions, IP creation and management, talent management, athlete representation, content production, broadcast solutions, and sponsorship and brand integration. These will help brands execute any marketing initiative in esports and gaming while realising their goals. Trident Gaming will also assist international esports organisations looking to enter the lucrative Indian market by assisting with scouting, player management, bootcamp identification, and legal framework.

Lohia stated, “Trident aims to disrupt the gaming and esports industry through education and awareness. We are not just a marketing agency but are committed to creating IPs for grassroots development. Additionally, our focus is on talent and player management which includes negotiating contracts, legal assistance, and brand management for professional players, ensuring they unlock their potential as stars.”

Lohia has a history of experience with his previous venture, Esports Network, a major production house that has served prominent clients like Tencent, AMD, Rooter, Garena, Red Bull, and Ampverse.



Trident Gaming also believes in empowering rising players and providing a platform for underdogs to prove themselves. Promising players identified by Trident Gaming through its grassroots-level IPs and collegiate programs will be guided on how to work in the esports industry, hone their skills, and become a star. Ghatak, who brings a wealth of esports coaching experience, will play a crucial role in building this part of the business.