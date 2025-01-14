Netflix releases trailer of ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ S2

Netflix has released a new trailer, key art and images for the second season of its video game-inspired anime Castlevania: Nocturne which is debuting on 16 January 2025.

Castlevania: Nocturne premiered on Netflix in 2023 for the first time and continued for eight episodes. This season’s plot takes cue in from the French Revolution and the legends of Hungarian noblewoman and alleged serial killer Erzsébet Báthory.

Synopsis of season two: Richter and his band of vampire hunters, now joined by Alucard, are in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror.

Castlevania: Nocturne screenwriter Clive Bradley mentioned, “When Clive originally was talking about setting the story in the Revolution, the thing that resonated with me was this is where vampires would be, they live off of other people.”

The voice cast for the series includes Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Sydney James Harcourt, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Franka Potente, James Callis, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Elarica Johnson, and Aaron Neil.

The series is produced by Project 51 Productions and the animation producer is Powerhouse Animation. It is part of the Castlevania constellation of video games by the Konami company, which includes toys, manga, graphic novels, and more. But Castlevania: Nocturne is a stand-alone series, which is based on the 1993 game Blood of Rondo.