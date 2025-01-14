Mahindra’s electric SUV to launch in ‘BGMI’

Krafton India and Mahindra have collaborated to bring the latter’s electric origin SUV- BE 6 into the universe of BGMI. Starting 16 January 2025, BGMI players will be able to interact with the automobile within the game.

Players can unlock a range of items inspired by cars, including suits like quantum and chrono charge, and gameplay tools like volt tracer gun, neon drop BE6 parachute, flashvault BE 6 backpack, sparkstrike pan and more. Special missions during the collaboration will reward players with prizes such as Mahindra event crates, gifts and a chance to win real Mahindra BE 6.

Krafton India head of business development Seddharth Merrotra said, “This collaboration marks a major milestone in Krafton India’s efforts to deliver localised experiences for Indian gamers. By integrating the BE 6 into BGMI, we’re not only bringing culturally resonant content to the game but also creating unique opportunities for our players to engage with the best of India’s innovation.”

Mahindra and Mahindra automotive sector president and Mahindra Electric Automotive joint managing director Veejay Nakra mentioned, “Our collaboration with Krafton India brings the BE 6 into the virtual realm of BGMI. By merging automotive excellence with gaming innovation, we aim to engage India’s vibrant, tech-savvy audience, delivering thrilling experiences.”

In a contest that will offer one lucky player a chance to win (terms and conditions applied) a real SUV, participants can enter by first completing the Mahindra BE 6 exchange centre missions to collect Nitro Wheel and redeem the Mahindra event crate followed by creating a short video of 10 to 30 seconds showcasing the BE 6 in BGMI and posting it on Instagram or YouTube. To qualify, players have to tag BGMI’s and Mahindra Electric’s official accounts and use the hashtags #BGMIxMahindra and #UnleashTheCharge.