Netflix participated in the Asian New Media Summit organised by the New Media Entertainment Association (NMEA), for the fifth consecutive year. This event brought together creative teams from Taiwanese films and series for a writers’ workshop and creators’ panel.

The creators’ panel was titled “Netflix’s Universe of Diverse Stories: Creative Storytelling in Taiwanese Content.” During the session, Marry My Dead Body producer Jin Bai-lun, Wave Makers director Jayde Lin and At the Moment producer Nick Tai shared their experiences in crafting innovative stories and elevating their productions to an international level. They discussed how these efforts have successfully shifted global perceptions of Chinese-language content.

Horror-comedy film Marry My Dead Body achieved critical acclaim in both Taiwan and overseas, emerging as the country’s selection for Best International Feature category at next year’s Oscars.

“Traditionally, the primary goal of filmmaking is to have audiences step into theatres to watch the films. However, we are truly grateful to Netflix for recognizing our work and allowing us to experience the impact of Marry My Dead Body overseas,” said producer Jin. “Through the feedback from our international audiences, we can see that they now perceive Taiwanese films in a new light, along with a broader understanding of its potential. This is something I have always hoped to achieve.”

Character-driven workplace drama series Wave Maker tells the story of a team of campaign staffers facing tough choices in a cutthroat political landscape. Producer Lin highlighted the social conversation spurred by the series and was delighted that a Taiwanese story can reach a wider audience through Netflix.

“The series sparked many discussions about themes such as one’s root intentions, family dynamics, and workplace relationships. Interestingly, during a conversation with the director of the Korean drama Queenmaker, he expressed a keen interest in the portrayal of a couple with dark and powerful elements, similar to that played by Dai Liren in the series,” Lin said.

At the Moment producer Nick Tai shared insightful perspectives on adopting a novel approach in anthology storytelling. “It’s very important to consider both the commercial viability and creative value of a production. I’m happy to see that in recent years, Netflix has contributed to the diversity in genres and content for the Taiwanese market. This is a fantastic development!”

Netflix also collaborated with the screenwriters of At the Moment to host a writers’ workshop, attended by over 80 aspiring writers and creators. Led by Golden Bell award-winning screenwriter Ryan Tu, the workshop delved into the creative journey and experience of working on At the Moment, sharing tips to foster creativity and navigate challenges in the writers’ room.

Discussing the art of connecting characters and storylines within an anthology series, head writer Tu shared, “The most crucial aspect to creating a story lies in identifying its core. Once the writing is completed, the next stage of conveying the concept may involve some persuasion or being persuaded by others. However, as long as you have the core, you can always tell a compelling story.”