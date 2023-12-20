On the second day of Jump Festa 2024, Netflix announced that the manga One Piece is getting a new anime adaptation starting from the iconic East Blue saga.

Titled The One Piece, the anime series will be produced by the renowned WIT Studio, recognised for their work on hit anime such as Spy x Family and Attack on Titan (Season one to three). Currently in production, the series will be streamed worldwide exclusively on Netflix, marking a significant collaboration with The One Piece production committee, made up of representatives from Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co.

In a joint statement, the committee expressed their enthusiasm for this project, which will be distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years. With The One Piece, the committee aims to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilising cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue saga.

Written by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece celebrated its 25th anniversary in July 2022, having sold over 510 million comics worldwide. The live-action One Piece series, streaming exclusively on Netflix, has garnered rave reviews, while the TV anime series produced by Toei Animation has been broadcast since 1999.

Another manga by Oda, created when he was only 19 years old, has also been adapted into anime for the first time. Premiering in January, the action-packed Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation follows Ryuma, a samurai entangled in a world disrupted by an ominous force—a dragon capable of unleashing catastrophic destruction upon the land.

This anime adaptation provides a unique opportunity for fans to discover Oda’s early creative genius, offering a fresh perspective on his storytelling prowess and a window into his imaginative world. Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation will be on Netflix in January 2024.