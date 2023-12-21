Trinity Gaming India has launched Gamerz Night Live, a virtual gaming campaign property which, according to the company, has attracted around 10 million viewers so far. The campaign has been launched in collaboration with Lenovo, Intel and Youtube, and will conclude in December 2023.

The campaign has been launched to assist upcoming creators in promoting their content, building their profiles and sharing the spotlight with other creators. The event has featured content creators and influencers, including Mortal, Scout, Regaltos, among other regional, micro and mini creators from around the country.

The campaign has run for more than 11 weeks and has aired more than 14 episodes to date, along with regular uploads of shorts and community posts. It has generated over six million views with 15 episodes on YouTube. The Gamerz Night Live account serves as the platform for all upcoming episode announcements, highlight reels from previous episodes, stories and collaborative posts; these have generated over ten million views until now. YouTube Gaming is the home for gaming creators, gaming events and premieres, and only-on-YouTube moments that draw the community together.

Commenting on the IP, Trinity Gaming India co-founder and CEO Abhishek Aggarwal said, “At Trinity Gaming India, our primary objective has consistently been to furnish creators with a platform conducive to growth and the establishment of a career in gaming. Through Gamerz Night Live, we are presenting unprecedented opportunities for creators nationwide, irrespective of their current size and follower count.”

Speaking about the IP, Dentsu South Asia media CEO and Dentsu Gaming lead Anita Kotwani said, “Gamerz Night Live is the first ever recreational gaming IP where gaming content creators of varied sizes come together and enjoy gaming as a wholesome part of entertainment. Brands like Lenovo and Intel have marked their footprints in the gaming industry by launching gaming centric brands like Legion, Loq, IdeaPad, Intel Arc, 13th generation processors which are beneficial for the consumers to make, record and consume content. Through Gamerz Night Live Intel and Lenovo get a chance to showcase themselves in front of the relevant audience focusing on the TGs suitable for brands like Lenovo and Intel.”

The games played by the creators include Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), Valorant, CS Source 2, Fall Guys, Among Us, Prop Hunt, and GTA V. The partnered creators come together not only to create fun content but also to battle it out as part of a team in BGMI, Valorant, and CSGO.