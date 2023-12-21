MAAC, a prominent institution in advanced 3D animation and VFX training, is gearing up to host the 20th edition of the MAAC 24FPS International Animation Awards on Friday, 22 December 2023 at Sahara Star, Mumbai. This event stands as one of India’s most coveted and largest International Animation Awards, eagerly awaited by stalwarts in the media and entertainment industry. It promises to be a grand celebration of incredible talents worldwide, highlighting creativity and innovation in the AVGC sector.

The platform recognises and honours animators, VFX artists, game designers, illustrators, and content creators, including talented students and professionals from over 100 countries who contribute to this vibrant community. This year’s awards mark a significant milestone, boasting impressive global participation with artists and animators from every corner of the world. This year’s 24FPS also marks external entries from studios such as Red Chillies, Excel Entertainment, Shemaroo Entertainment, yFX, Redefine, amongst others.

The 24FPS International Animation Awards have a distinguished tradition of acknowledging and celebrating remarkable achievements in the field of creativity. The upcoming 20th edition is expected to be an even more extraordinary and unforgettable occasion.

Additionally, the MAAC 24FPS International Animation Awards acknowledges the Movers & Shakers of the year, honouring successful production teams for their brilliance in filmmaking. This category also recognises stars in the Content Creation Segment, as well as popular artists with significant contribution to the Media & Entertainment Industry.

As the countdown to the 24FPS International Animation Awards begins, the 20th edition promises a night of glitz, glamour, and artistic brilliance.

In the past, renowned personalities like Yashraj Mukhate, Elli Avrram, Ashnoor Kaur, Prajakta Koli (Mostly Sane), Rahul Vaidya, Swapnil Joshi, Amit Behl, Tejaswini Pandit, RJ Picture Pandey and Sidharth Kannan, have graced the event, added star power and inspiration for aspiring talents—particularly students who represent the future of the AVGC industry.

And just as Voctronica and Vartika Jha set the stage on fire last year, one would also expect to witness some mesmerising performances by some well-known faces at the awards ceremony that is scheduled, this year as it marks a milestone of its 20th year in the running.

Prepare for an immersive experience that celebrates the magic of creativity in the world of animation at the 20th edition of the 24FPS International Animation Awards.