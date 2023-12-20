Indian kids’ entertainment channel Pogo is set to bring together two iconic forces, Little Singham and Chhota Bheem, together in the movie Aag aur Paani ki Takkar. The movie will premier on 31 December at 1 pm in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.

The gripping narrative unfolds when the iconic super villains from two universes, Kirmada and Kaal join forces and connive to set a clash between Firey Little Singham and Calm as water, but powerful Chhota Bheem which triggers a monumental chain reaction, plunging the two worlds into peril. The stakes escalate, and the fate of the world hangs in the balance, as the Supercop v/s Superhero face off sets for a clash of Titans of the Toonworld.

“As storytellers, we are thrilled to bring together two beloved icons, Little Singham and Chhota Bheem, in an exhilarating crossover movie of the year Aag aur Paani ki Takkar. This movie is a coming together of best minds and artists from the world of animation with Reliance Animation, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Green Gold Animation along with Pogo promising fans a never before experience fronted by iconic Titans of Toonworld and a historic event in the Kids genre,” said Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia Kids Cluster head Uttam Pal Singh.

“We are incredibly happy to be collaborating with the might of the animation industry Green Gold Animation for the first time and are filled with pride to further our long-standing association with Warner Bros. Discovery for another exciting milestone in storytelling. This movie is a blend of thrill, unexpected events and the power of heroism,” shared Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare. “Integrating the two completely different universes has been a really exciting process of this association which will win the hearts of our young audiences across the country.”

Green Gold Animation founder and CEO and Chhota Bheem creator Rajiv Chilaka said, “We are extremely excited to take the fans of Chhota Bheem on a first of its kind voyage showcasing the ultimate clash of the animated worlds of Little Singham and the characters of Dholakpur. These adored titans will be seen on Indian television for the first-time providing fans with an experience full of suspense, action, and unexpected turns as they fight for their beliefs. With Pogo and Reliance Animation, we are excited for the young fans to experience Bheem’s newest battle that will redefine sacrifice and heroism.”