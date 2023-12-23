Acer India has introduced a gaming competition in collaboration with Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri. The game Score with Sunil will be available for download on Google Play Store starting 24 December 2023.
In Score with Sunil, players can play as Chhetri in any football game featuring Bangalore FC or Team India. Participants can exhibit their skills in penalty shootouts, competing to score as many goals as possible within a set time frame. They are encouraged to record their gameplay and share it on their Instagram stories, tagging Acer India and using the hashtags #AcerScoreWithSunil and #AcerIndiaContest.
The top ten performers in the competition will receive prizes:
- Player in first place on the game’s leaderboard will get an Acer gaming laptop.
- Second place will receive Acer accessories.
- Those who ranked from third to tenth will receive Acer merchandise.
- Top goals chosen by Acer India and Chhetri will receive an Acer laptop.
Commenting on the collaboration, Acer India marketing head Sooraj Balakrishnan said “We are excited about the collaboration with India football captain Sunil Chhetri for the Score with Sunil contest. This initiative offers a fun gaming experience for football enthusiasts. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the gaming community’s enthusiasm and skills showcased in this thrilling contest.”
“Score with Sunil” contest and “Goal Master Challenge” have rules and conditions for participants. To be eligible, participants must be 18 years or above and residents of the Indian subcontinent. Only one registration per user is allowed, using the first mobile number. Social media shares should be free of profanity, and fair play is crucial. Any use of scripts or hacks will result in disqualification. Non-compliance may lead to disqualification by Acer India. To enter, players need to download the Acer Score with Sunil, register, and accumulate goals on the leaderboard to win.